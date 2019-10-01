Under Isle of Palms’ current city ordinances or lack thereof, it’s OK if a person fails to stop or heed a police officer’s command. There’s no criminal consequences or civil penalties for failing to comply with an order or signal.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, the Public Safety Committee addressed the new business item ‘Discussion of a potential ordinance for failure to stop on police command.’
“I don’t understand why we don’t have this,” said councilmember Ryan Buckhanon, chair of Public Safety. “If you have somebody who is instructed to stop and they run, there’s no ordinance that stops them.”
The city’s current code reads, “No person shall assault, resist, hinder, oppose, molest or interfere with any officer or employee of the city, of any department or board of the city or of any officer or employee of the police department in the discharge of official duties.”
The only way the person can be subject to arrest is if the offficer starts arresting the suspect and then it’s considered resisting arrest, according to Buckhannon.
Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) chief Kevin Cornett confirmed that the discussion for such an ordinance formed from a recent incident on the island. The following details are consistent with the IOPPD’s incident report.
On Aug. 13, at approximately 1 a.m., IOPPD officers arrived at the Circle K at 1206 Palm Boulevard in reference to a suspicious male and female that kept walking in and out of the store’s bathroom. When police arrived, the male suspect fled on foot down 12th Avenue and into a resident’s backyard on Oak Harbor Boulevard. The suspect then entered into the marsh and surrendered shortly after.
The female locked herself in the women’s bathroom of the convenience store. She informed officers there was possible drug paraphernalia in the bathroom and she locked it as a precaution. After she agreed to unlock it officers found multiple used syringes in the trash can.
According to the report, after the suspects were apprehended the officers discovered the male had a warrant from Georgia. Georgia refused to extradite for the warrants. As for the drug paraphernalia, officers were unable to link it to the female and released her. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Sullivan’s Island Police Department also assisted with the seizure of the suspects.
Cornett informed the city he can secure the wording for such an ordinance from other municipalities that already have it in effect. Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island both have ordinances that protect police officers and hold civilians accountable for disorderly conduct.
“Verbiage would be similar to this, ‘It shall be unlawful for any person in the city to willfully and knowingly fail or refuse to stop when signaled, hailed or commanded to stop by a police officer or other officer of the city,’” Cornett added.
Public Safety Committee member Jimmy Ward made a motion to approve the drafting of a future ordinance and vice-chair Randy Bell seconded. The motion passed unanimously.
In related news, IOPPD is in the process of entering a mutual aid agreement with CCSO. Under their current agreement, CCSO can only aid Isle of Palms but not vice-versa.
Currently, IOPPD is not legally able to police Goat Island and Dewees Island, which are both under the jurisdiction of Charleston County. The motion passed unanimously.