Charleston County School District announced that James Lynch has been named interim executive director of transportation. The current executive director, William "Jeff" Scott is retiring at the end of the current school year.
In addition to serving in the field of transportation and fleet management, Lynch served in law enforcement for more than 20 years and has held positions in emergency planning and management.
Since 2017, Lynch has been the district transportation operations manager. He was responsible for daily operational activities of the transportation service vendor, ensuring contract compliance and resolving evolving transportation issues.
“We are extremely lucky to have a professional with the capabilities and experience as Mr. Lynch ready to take on this challenge,” said COO Jeff Borowy. “With both his superb performance as our Transportation Operations Manager and previous leadership roles, he is clearly ready for this level of responsibility."
For the remainder of his year, Scott will have the responsibility of ensuring a smooth transition between student transportation contracts and the transition of the bus routing from contract to in-house.
"Jeff has made great strides in dramatically improving the effectiveness, efficiency, and responsiveness of our Transportation Department,” Borowy said. “We are confident that he will be setting us up for success at the start of the next school year."
For more information, contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.