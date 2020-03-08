Shortly after the South Carolina Senate’s confirmation of his own position, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) director Robert H. Boyles Jr. appointed longtime staff member Phil Maier to succeed him as deputy director of the agency’s Marine Resources Division (MRD).
“Phil is a strong team player with nearly 30 years of agency experience in pursuit of our mission, and he is committed to working collaboratively to help build a durable natural resources stewardship ethic for South Carolina,” Boyles wrote in an email announcing the appointment to staff. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and intelligence to this position.”
Maier steps into the role after serving as acting deputy director for the preceding nine months, during which time Boyles worked as the agency’s interim director in Columbia. Maier will be the agency’s sixth leader for MRD, the division tasked with protecting and advocating for South Carolina’s marine resources.
Stationed at SCDNR’s Marine Resources Center in Charleston, Maier now oversees staff pursuing three primary goals. Biologists spend their days on the water tracking the health of fish, crabs, shrimp, oysters, sea turtles and habitat. Using their findings, fisheries management staff work with decision makers to sustainably manage and provide access to natural resources based on the best available science. Lastly, outreach staff work with constituents of all ages to educate and encourage stewardship of the state’s natural resources.
Maier grew up in coastal New Jersey, where he spent formative years fishing with family and friends and working on recreational fishing boats. He went on to obtain a master of science in marine biology from the College of Charleston, during which time he began his career with SCDNR. In the ensuing decades, he worked in positions spanning the marine division, from environmental research to sea turtle monitoring to coastal land management. Most recently, he served as the director of MRD’s Coastal Reserves and Outreach section.
In his free time, Phil enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife, Beth and their two children.
