In the early morning hours of Monday, April 27 Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) officers responded to Old Village for suspicious activity.
MPPD officer’s arrived on scene and reviewed the victim’s Ring video surveillance and recognized the suspect as William Bogey from past experiences. Officer’s responded to his residence where an investigation was conducted and multiple items believed to have been stolen by Bogey were seized from the residence.
The investigation is ongoing but at this time Bogey has been charged with three counts of Breaking and Entering Auto with more charges expected.
This information was provided by MPPD Inspector Christopher Rosier.