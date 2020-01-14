On Jan. 13, 2020 at approximately 2:59 p.m. Mount Pleasant Police Officers, along with Mount Pleasant Fire Department, responded to a fire inside the main building of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 440 Whilden Street. Upon arrival the fire was extinguished and Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with the investigation where it was determined the fire had been intentionally set. During a separate investigation into a bomb threat called in for Charleston County Schools the suspect, Landon Michael Powers, admitted to intentionally starting the fire at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Powers was charged with Arson and Disturbing Schools from the incident involving the bomb threat.
This information was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.