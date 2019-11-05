On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m., Morgan Creek Grill announced via the business' Facebook page it is closing its doors for business until further notice.
"We apologize for any inconvenience due to our closing. Thank you for your patronage and support," the Facebook post read.
Morgan Creek Grill has provided food and beverage hospitality at Isle of Palms Marina for more than 15 years. Their current lease was set to end in July 2020.
In September 2018, Isle of Palms City Council unanimously rejected the restaurant’s proposed lease extension and favored an RFP (request for proposal) to reopen bidding. The restaurant's proposal consisted of a 15-year triple net lease with an option to extend it to 33 years.
The RFP specifies only a restaurant-type establishment can be bid for the property where Morgan Creek Grill lies now. No other type of business establishment can be used for the space, according to Isle of Palms procurement code.
Leading up to council's decision, Morgan Creek Grill drafted a petition island-wide to renew the restaurant’s lease. This petition received more than 1,700 signatures in over a week.
By the numbers, Morgan Creek Grill’s rent from the city costs approximately $135,000 annually. The restaurant has been bringing in approximately $285,000 in total revenue after taxes. Nearly 50% of all Isle of Palms Marina revenues, according to the city’s treasury.
