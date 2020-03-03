Last year, the Moultrie News celebrated 55 years of providing local news and sports coverage for the East Cooper area.
To honor the milestone anniversary, the Moultrie News partnered with Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL), a community organization devoted to literacy and providing information to the community.
Throughout 2019, using the Moultrie News’ Voluntary Pay platform, for every $55 contributed to the paper, the Moultrie News pledged to donate $5 toward the East Cooper library branches. The three branches selected for the campaign were the Mount Pleasant Regional branch, which is one of the busiest branches in the county and the state; the Wando-Mount Pleasant branch, which opened in June 2019; and the Village Library branch, one of CCPL’s smallest branches located in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant.
CCPL’s Communications Manager Doug Reynolds and CCPL’s Deputy Director of Innovation Natalie Hauff worked closely with the Moultrie News throughout the entire campaign to promote the 55th campaign within the library branches. The Moultrie News used print and a wide range of digital products to publicize the campaign to readers in the East Cooper area.
On Feb. 26, Moultrie News Publisher Vickey Boyd and Editor Cecilia Brown met with CCPL staff at the Mount Pleasant Regional Branch for a check presentation to the three branches.
The Moultrie News is pleased to announce the presentation of $225 to the three East Cooper CCPL branches, allowing each to spend $75 on a literacy project or reading program of their choosing.
Mount Pleasant Regional Library Branch Manager Susan Frohnsdorff accepted the contribution on behalf of her branch. CCPL East Cooper District Associate Director John Walden accepted on behalf of the Wando Mount Pleasant Library Branch and Village Library Branch Manager Marvin Stewart accepted for his branch. Reynolds was also present to thank the Moultrie News on behalf of CCPL.
Stewart announced that he had plans for his contribution at the Village Library branch. He plans to put the funds toward their annual Easter Egg Hunt program this spring. The other libraries have not determined what they will spend the money on at this time.
“We are very appreciative to the contributors that made our 55th Anniversary campaign a success,” Boyd said. “We have a wonderful relationship with the East Cooper libraries and are excited to learn how each branch will use the money toward literacy and reading programs.”
Although the 55th Anniversary Campaign ended, if you would like to support your local community newspaper, visit moultrienews.com/voluntarypay to make a contribution.