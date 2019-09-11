The Moultrie News has been providing quality local news and sports coverage to our readers since 1964. This year, as he newspaper celebrates its 55th anniversary, they have partnered with another local organization in the community devoted to literacy and a provider of information.
The Moultrie News’ campaign to benefit Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) three East Cooper branches has been underway for several months now. The newspaper is most appreciative of all of the contributions received so far, and they look forward to more over the next few months.
Using the Moultrie News Voluntary Pay platform, for every $55 contributed to the paper through the end of 2019, the paper will donate $5 to the Mount Pleasant Regional branch, which is one of the busiest branches in the county and the state; the Wando-Mount Pleasant Branch, which opened in June; and the Village Branch, one of CCPL’s smallest branches located in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant.
“Both libraries and newspapers share a common goal of informing the public and promoting intellectual freedom. We’re excited to grow this partnership with the Moultrie News and help celebrate 55 years of them keeping the East Cooper community informed,” said CCPL’s Communications Manager, Doug Reynolds.
CCPL will determine how to best use the funds once the campaign is complete. Reynolds shared they will likely go toward things like programs and other services at the East Cooper branches.
“We’ve received a fantastic response from the community. They have nothing but good things to say about both the Moultrie News and see the campaign as beneficial to the entire community,” Reynolds added.
Information about the campaign is posted throughout all of the East Cooper library branches and all library staff members can provide more information about the campaign.
“The Moultrie News is thrilled to partner with an organization that focuses on free access to information and literacy in the area during our 55th anniversary. The libraries in our area play a vital role in our community and we are excited to see how our contribution from the campaign will benefit the three East Cooper CCPL branches,” said Moultrie News Publisher, Vickey Boyd. “Thank you to all of our readers and advertisers for supporting our publication over the years. Please consider donating $55 to support your community newspaper and local library branches!”
The Moultrie News looks forward to another 55 years delivering local news to the East Cooper area. If you would like to share a story or memory about the Moultrie News, please email editor@moultrienews.com with ‘55 year anniversary’ as the subject line.
Please consider making your $55 contribution today by visiting moultrienews.com/voluntarypay. The campaign of $5 for every $55 donated to CCPL’s East Cooper Branches will end Dec. 31.