The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) is hosting their annual Business and Community Expo on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Omar Shrine Temple.
“The Mount Pleasant Business and Community Expo, presented by Crews Subaru, is a wonderful opportunity to connect to over 90 businesses, and network with over 1,500 people over the course of six hours. Whether you’re looking for a vendor for a personal project, inquiring about open job positions, or just want to come out to grow your professional network, the Expo will be the place to be. It’s free and open to the public, so please come check us out," MPCC president Shane Griffin said.
The Expo is open to the public from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday and gives individuals the opportunity to make new connections in the community and network with fellow local businesses. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with all the vendors at their booths. Crews Subaru of Charleston is the 2019 MPCC Business Expo presenting sponsor.
"The Business Expo a good representation of how the businesses in Mount Pleasant are doing. The demand was incredible as we sold out the 90-plus booths three months ahead of time," Griffin shared. "That kind of demand shows that business in Mount Pleasant is strong and vibrant. We’ll have a variety of companies on hand representing a number of different industries.”
Griffin said those who have never attended the Expo will be able to meet new people and build their networks.
The MPCC is hosting a first ever interactive, in-app scavenger hunt thanks to On Purpose Adventures to make the event more engaging and exciting. Participants in the scavenger hunt will have an opportunity to win prizes and giftcards from numerous vendors participating in the hunt.
To wrap up the event, there will be a two hour Happy Hour complete with food, drinks and music from 5-7 p.m. The food and beverage sponsors are Top Shelf Catering and Beverage Co., Special Ops Events, Bacon Station, Mount Pleasant Costco, Primo Hoagies and Steaks and Charleston Hospitality Group.
“None of this would be possible without The Town of Mount Pleasant, Crews Subaru, our sponsors, our booth vendors and our Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce members. Congratulations to the Expo Committee, led by Jenny Biggs and Alison Cosgrove of Your Wish Events, for a job well done," Griffin said.
Vickey Boyd, Publisher of the Moultrie News, invites attendees to stop by the Moultrie News booth to meet the staff.
"The Chamber puts on a great event for businesses and attendees every year. Enjoy the fun and stop by the Omar Shrine on Thursday. There will be lots of information, prizes and giveaways for all that attend," Boyd said. "Please come by the Moultrie News booth beside the stage to visit and have your photo taken for a gallery on our website."