Building Heights
During public comments at the Feb. 11 Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting, several property owners pleaded for the town to not lower building heights.
Council discussed the ordinances to amend the town’s zoning code on building heights and the town’s official Building Height Plan Map.
The proposed Option C: Boulevard Overlay and Waterfront Gateway height map suggests:
- 80-feet for a portion of Medical Zone at East Cooper Medical Center
- 65-feet for portions of Hospitality and Medical Zones
- 55-feet for McGrath Darby/Houston Northcutt area
- 45-feet for Bowman/Stuart Engals area
- 40-feet from adjacent Chuck Dawley height limit
- 55-feet for Johnnie Dodds Corridor
Representatives for 310 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., 400 McGrath Darby Blvd., 512 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. and Bowman Place located at 1118 Bowman Rd. all discussed their reasons for wanting to maintain their existing height limits.
Vishal Patel, who owns the hotels at 310 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. and 400 McGrath Darby Blvd., spoke at the meeting asking council to speak with property owners about goals for their properties before amending the Building Height Map.
Ed Navarro, a representative of Bowman Place, explained the proposed map would take their height limits from 80-feet down to 45-feet. Bowman Place, which is surrounded by three major roadways in Mount Pleasant, has the potential to accommodate medical facilities in the future, according to the spokesman. The representative said if they remove the Medical Zone height limit on their property, they may not be able to have medical facilities on this property.
Trenholm Walker spoke on behalf of the Miller family who owns the property where the former Walt Miller Cadillac dealership operated on Johnnie Dodds Blvd. He asked council to not proceed with height changes at the time and approach property owners about their goals for the future.
As council began discussing building heights, councilmember Howard Chapman explained that council may have long-term consequences for short-term politically popular decisions. He explained that the Planning Commission unanimously turned these ordinances down.
Chapman said he didn’t believe they were ready for first reading and in order to maintain the structure and consistency that business owners expect, they should wait until the Comprehensive Plan is passed.
Councilmember Gary Santos explained that this was just the first reading and they could work on the ordinances before passing second reading. Councilmember Kathy Landing said she believed the proposed height map looks absurd.
“It’s a patchwork. It’s so arbitrary looking and it’s as if we are sitting up here saying we’re in charge of everything. Yes, we were elected to do a job and that’s to represent the people. But, there’s only a small number of people in this room,” Landing said.
She went on to explain that the nearly 90,000 residents in the town will be affected if they don’t have the finances moving forward to pay for things in the town without raising taxes. She suggested they speak with the property owners first to see what they have in mind, because if council reduces heights they could impact a business owner.
Landing also said reducing building heights could be the reason a business’ global headquarters doesn’t move to Mount Pleasant. She said that she wants the Comprehensive Plan completed first because she didn’t find this is the right way to solve this problem.
Councilmember Jake Rambo said that he agrees in the principles of lowering building heights, seeing it was a major point of discussion he heard from residents during his campaign. He said he would offer amendments to the Height Map at second reading.
Councilmember Tom O’Rourke said that if approved, there were already violations all over the Building Height Plan Map. He said he didn’t think they were ready and that instead of hurrying to pass first reading, he thinks they ought to look into the building height ordinances a little longer.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said that he’s in favor of lowering building heights because the infrastructure is already strained. He explained that he was amazed by the traffic he sat in several times throughout the week outside of rush hours. He said that impact assessments are something they need to consider for future building use based on current traffic issues in the town.
Haynie said they always hear when they lower heights that they’re taking something. He said they have raised heights in the past, without increasing tax revenue. He said that they are not legally taking by lowering the heights on properties.
Haynie said he’d also suggest provisions at second reading, but would vote to pass first reading because he wants to listen to citizens asking to lower building heights.
The ordinances to amend the zoning code pertaining to building heights and the town’s official Building Height Plan Map passed first reading 6-3 with O’Rourke, Chapman and Landing voting in dissent.
DRB study
Following recent council discussions about if the town should measure commercial buildings by height or number of stories, the Planning Committee suggested to task the Design Review Board (DRB) with studying this and making a recommendation.
O’Rourke said they are going to ask the DRB to look at floors versus feet, when they just clearly passed an ordinance that specifies building heights by a tape measure.
Councilmember G.M. Whitley said they’d discussed a combination of buildings being measured by a combination of floors and heights to help promote more diverse architecture in the town. She said it could make a floor restriction without changing the height of a building.
Haynie said they are not mutually exclusive, the number of floors and height can both be considered.
Chapman said he agreed with O’Rourke, they’d just passed an ordinance that specifically said height and nothing else. He said in the future they should think about it before they vote.
Council voted 8-0 made a recommendation to ask the DRB to study and make a recommendation regarding building height and number of floors within commercial structures. Landing abstained from the vote.
Law Enforcement Assistance
Council held an executive session meeting to receive legal advice with Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Chief Carl Ritchie. Upon returning from executive session, council unanimously approved adoption of resolutions authorizing a Law Enforcement Assistance and Support Agreement between the Town of Mount Pleasant Police Department with the following departments:
- Bishopville Police Department
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office
- Mauldin Police Department
- Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
- The U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)
- York County Sheriff’s Office
Flood Resilience Committee
In December 2019, Haynie explained surrounding municipalities were seriously looking at flooding in their communities and urged council to consider adding a Flood Resilience Committee. Council unanimously passed final reading of an ordinance to create a council standing committee known as the Committee on Flood Resilience.