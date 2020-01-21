The Mount Pleasant Town Council's January meeting began with some very exciting recognitions. The Mount Pleasant Track Club team was acknowledged for the program's first cross country national championship. Next, Mount Pleasant Police Department's Lieutenant Chip Googe was recognized for his 25 years of service to the town.
Workforce housing
Council unanimously approved an ordinance to allow for workforce housing in the town. The Gregorie Ferry Landing, located on Winnowing Way near its intersection with Gregorie Ferry Road was amended by reducing the amount of commercial square footage by 23,000 square feet. The amendment increased the allowable density from 12 units an acre to 12.18 units per acre through the increase of an additional 42 multi-family units.
The ordinance stated that the units are to be utilized in entirety for workforce housing.
Councilmember Howard Chapman stated he thought this was a great project. He explained the Highway 41 project will come right by this property and that they are in conversations with the project’s developers and consultants to take the highway into account.
“Certainly workforce housing is critical, but 41 is real critical,” Chapman said. “We need to make sure everything has been done to protect 41 to be able to move forward here.”
Councilmember Kathy Landing said she is very excited about this project.
“Some people have said 42 units isn’t so much; there’s a whole lot of need out there. But for those 42 families it means the world,” Landing said.
She suggested council take this step and then work on others in a way that doesn’t risk taxpayers’ money and helps the developers create a legacy of something good.
Councilmember Tom O’Rourke said it was important to mention that Tony Berry of TBC Development was attending the meeting. O’Rourke explained Berry was the first person with this project vision, knowing that it was a tremendous need to the town and thanked him.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie shared he spent an entire afternoon out on the site of the project asking a “laundry list of questions.” He explained that his questions ranged from transfer fees, to prohibiting non-owner occupied, to investors, to trip reductions of traffic, to if there was any public money involved.
“All the right answers were given,” Haynie said. “And the big question was is this scalable, can it be repeated and the answer was yes, we can do this elsewhere in the Town of Mount Pleasant.”
The income of anyone who wishes to buy one of the condos could be no more than 80% of the area median income for the Charleston metro area.
Housing for All
O’Rourke, chair of the Finance Committee, explained they had a positive discussion about Housing For All Mount Pleasant and the opportunity to remove the match that was required when the initial $50,000 grant was given to the nonprofit. He said they’re not asking for additional funding by the town and that the committee unanimously approved the recommendation to eliminate the matching requirement on the grant. Councilmember Jake Rambo made a motion to remove the match requirement.
The nonprofit, which recently celebrated a full year of operation, now has an opportunity to apply for other grant opportunities.
Members of council voted unanimously to remove the match requirement of the town.
Fiscal Year 2020 Budget amendments
The Finance Committee also unanimously recommended for the proposed Fiscal Year 2020 Budget amendments, to include the short-term rental application fee of $50 and permit fee of $200.
The town’s Chief Financial Officer Marcy Cotov said the proposed amendments to the budget was in the amount of $3,121,922.
The five items in the amendment are:
- An additional $195,000 for right of way landscape maintenance.
- $12,500 for short term rental software
- $307,996 for reimbursements to departments from expenditures associated with Hurricane Dorian.
- Transfer of $1,606,426 to the Capital Fund for transportation and storm water infrastructure projects.
- Per the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Fund Balance Policy.
- Recognition of up to $1 million for reimbursement from the Mount Pleasant Waterworks for the Park West Boulevard widening.
O’Rourke made a motion to approve the midyear budget adjustments and Landing made a second motion.
Chapman asked if the town would be applying to FEMA for money to help with costs associated to Hurricane Dorian. Cotov explained that the town has applied and it appears as though they will receive 75% reimbursement.
“It’s just the timing that throws us off with our fiscal year. We have not yet heard from the state about the 25% match that they also sometimes kick in,” Cotov said.
Cotov confirmed they would get 75% of the $307,996 back. First reading of the ordinance to amend the budget passed unanimously.
Goose Creek PD
The council unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing a Law Enforcement Assistance and Support Agreement between Mount Pleasant Police Department and the City of Goose Creek Police Department.