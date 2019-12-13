The Town of Mount Pleasant is recognizing the need to preserve settlement communities. Earlier this week, town council voted to create a new task force to aid with land protection efforts.
At the Dec. 10 town council meeting, councilmember G.M. Whitley who serves as the chair of the town's Planning Committee, said the committee voted unanimously to create a Settlement Communities Task Force the week prior.
She said the task force would include at least one member of each of the settlement communities in Mount Pleasant and other community stakeholders. She explained the way these communities develop and grow is a part of the Comprehensive Plan's draft, due to how they will impact future traffic and growth in the population. She made a motion for the council to create the task force.
During the discussion, Mayor Will Haynie asked if this meant they would be appointing a Mount Pleasant body made up of individuals that are not town residents. Whitley said yes, similar to a task force years ago that resulted in the creation of the Sweetgrass Basket Overlay District which was made up of stakeholders that weren't in the town. She also referenced how people from the county assisted with the Comprehensive Plan draft because those kinds of things impact settlement communities.
"I think it is key we have representation from these communities," Whitley said.
She mentioned there are other things in the works to encourage more communities to consider annexing into the town eventually. Although, she explained the ultimate goal of the task force would be to preserve the communities.
Haynie asked if Whitley would consider deferring the item until after council's annual planning retreat in January 2020 for two reasons:
"One is we need to coordinate with the county who we have to co-govern (with). And two is there is a major impact for Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW), which is also a separate elected body and there's questions about annexation, hookups to sewer and water," Haynie said.
He suggested if council could wait until they sit down with the county and Waterworks to discuss the task force. This way there wouldn't be any concerns that they were creating a body that would come between the town and the county; or the town and MPW.
Whitley said she wanted to move forward and look at those issues as they put together the application process for the task force. She said the task force has an educational purpose and compared it to the town's Shem Creek Task Force saying they would meet to come up with plans, goals and targets.
Haynie said that there are a lot of things to consider when appointing this task force, such as that the people applying to represent the settlement communities may not be the elected chairman of their community or civic association.
"We have to be careful that we don't enhance the very problems we're trying to solve," Haynie said.
Whitley suggested they include those specifics in the application process. The Planning Committee discussed having one member from each of the approximately 10 settlement communities and other community stakeholders that are perhaps involved in local non-profits serve on the task force. Whitley said that's something they'd have to work through once applications are received. She stated the town has to determine if they want 10 more subdivisions in town, or do they want to preserve this part of Mount Pleasant's culture and history.
"I think this is a great idea because it opens up a line of communication that we don't have today," said councilmember Howard Chapman.
Councilmember Gary Santos said that in the past, the recreation department has already started that effort by raising a $25,000 grant to help settlement communities with recreation.
"Reaching out to them and providing them with these kind of services is great," Santos added.
Councilmember Jake Rambo asked if creation of the task force was to try to solve a problem, such as convincing the communities to annex into the town or over zoning issues.
"The issue is that these communities are being pushed out. There is a gentrification issue. These communities have been there for hundreds of years. This land has come through families through generations and has grown in a very organic way," Whitley said. "We are trying to create parallel protections in our town to protections offered by the county to help preserve these communities, their culture and their history. And to them keep their land so it doesn't become brand new half a million dollar home subdivisions."
Haynie asked if they aren't in the town's jurisdiction, what would the task force expect the town's response to be.
Whitley said the task force would create a hospitable environment and open line of communication with the communities to find resources to protect their properties.
"I think dialogue would be good," said councilmember Tom O'Rourke. "At the end of the day before there was a Mount Pleasant there were these African American settlement communities. The people that lived in the Phillips Community were enslaved at Laurel Hill Plantation. The African American history of this town is big. The point is it's going away every year. Less and less and less."
O'Rourke said he didn't see the task force as an attempt to annex communities into the town, but that it could create a dialogue about preserving the rich history. He stated that people in the settlement communities don't trust the Town of Mount Pleasant and that they should start conversations with the town and county to try to earn that trust.
Whitley explained she's held preliminary informal discussions with various groups in the community and the idea of a task force came from a conversation about FOIA and records of the meetings.
"I can continue with my potlucks monthly with these groups and work with the nonprofits offline on my own," she said. "But I felt that I wanted to bring in the rest of council because this is such a key part to the Comprehensive Plan, the development of our community and let's make this open to the public with minutes, public comments and a record."
Haynie asked Whitley if the task force would be an ongoing thing with rotating terms. She said a year to 18-months would likely be enough time for the task force to meet and then come back with recommendations to council.
"Maybe the recommendations would be status quo. Or maybe through some of this work there are communities we can find a pathway for them to annex or we can find a pathway for their preservation in the county," Whitley said.
Haynie said once there are more details on the task force that he'd like to meet with the county and MPW to discuss the town's vision of the task force.
The council approved the creation of a Settlement Communities Task Force 8-1, with councilmember Brenda Corley as the lone vote in dissent. The Planning Committee will determine further details about the task force at their meeting in January.