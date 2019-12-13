Mt. Pleasant, SC (29465)

Today

Foggy with heavy rain developing late. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Foggy with heavy rain developing late. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.