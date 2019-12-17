Medal of Honor
The Medal of Honor Museum Foundation that formerly looked at Patriots Point as a destination, is currently working toward building a museum in Texas instead. Now, the Town of Mount Pleasant is requesting that this group repay the $373,000 the town spent on the design to move Patriots Point Road on behalf of the foundation when the museum was slated to be built in Mount Pleasant.
During the public comments of the Dec. 10 Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting, the two individuals spearheading the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center which is slated to be built at Patriots Point by July 2023 spoke to the council. Chairman Thomas McQueeney, former Patriots Point Development Authority (PPDA) board member and co-leader Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston both stated their concerns about the repayment not being received from the foundation.
“I guess you are entertaining a concern tonight about a repayment of a bill that the previous organization associated with the Medal of Honor Museum should pay back. I’m not sure if they will. But I think your demand on this is warranted and I think you should move very much forward on that,” Livingston said.
Livingston said another issue associated with the previous group is when they left Mount Pleasant, they didn’t notify or honor anyone who had given money for the museum who had asked for their money back. He said that is not an example of the Medal of Honor, which he explained as an award with the highest level of expectations.
McQueeney told the council asking for this money back is just the tip of the iceberg for what they’ve been going through fundraising for the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. He said he has spoke to a handful of individuals that have sent letters to the organization asking for anywhere from $50 to $100,000 back because their money was intended for a museum located in Mount Pleasant.
“They’ve gotten crickets. They’ve gotten no response,” McQueeney said.
He said they’re in full support of the town trying to get these funds back for the taxpaying citizens of the Town of Mount Pleasant.
During the meeting, the council unanimously passed approval to demand repayment of the town’s expenditures on design to move the road and utilities and any other expenses the town has incurred from the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation after their decision to build the museum in another location.
Building heights
The town’s Planning Committee discussed lowering building heights in the certain portions of the Boulevard Overlay District and Waterfront Gateway District earlier this month.
The committee brought a proposed option before full council called “Option C” that suggests:
- 80 feet for a portion of Medical Zone at East Cooper Medical Center
- 65 feet for portions of hospitality and medical zones
- 55 feet for McGrath Darby/Houston Nortcutt area
- 45 feet for Bowman/Stuart Engals area
- 40 feet from adjacent Chuck Dawley height limit
- 55 feet for Johnnie Dodds Corridor
Councilmember Howard Chapman read a law from the S.C. Code of Laws (Article 3, Chapter 9, Title 6) stating that all planning elements must be in an expression of the planning commission’s recommendations. He explained the building height map and the zoning ordinance are planning elements and that the recommendation should come from the planning commission, not council.
Chapman stated the discussion before council may seem like a good constituent service, but that the Planning Commission is the place where the conversation needed to happen in compliance with state law.
Councilmember G.M. Whitley stated that she understood the procedure for it to go from Planning Commission, to Planning Committee and then to council for first and second reading. She thought providing the Planning Commission with an idea of where the council stands on building heights, such as “Option C” for the Boulevard Overlay District and Waterfront Gateway District would be helpful.
Whitley explained the purpose of talking about this first before full council was just a “temperature test” to see what councilmembers thought about lowering building heights according to “Option C.”
The town’s attorney, David Pagliarini said there is no issue with council providing a starting point as long as everyone in the public was informed that there would be no vote that evening to change building heights. He said their conversation would only serve as a starting point to provide staff with information that would eventually go to the Planning Commission for public hearings.
Chapman said that the more specifics they discuss on the floor of council will intimidate members of the Planning Commission. Chapman served on the town’s Planning Commission for eight years and as the chairman. He said it is too early to go through all of the building height details until they get recommendations from that appointed body.
The attorney confirmed that they weren’t doing anything illegal by proceeding with the conversation. Chapman made a motion to proceed with the agenda item by sending it to the Planning Commission but it died due to lack of a second.
Councilmember Jake Rambo addressed Town Administrator Eric DeMoura asking if this came before council due to the large amount of time it takes from the town’s staff to change all of the ordinances and height maps.
DeMoura explained the language as stated on council’s agenda was to see if they had a desire to move forward before a process that involved council, town staff or appointed groups started on such a massive undertaking.
Whitley made a motion to send “Option C” to the Planning Commission to begin the process.
During the discussion, several councilmembers discussed their various concerns with building heights throughout town. They also discussed looking at the town’s Comprehensive Plan Draft to determine building heights and the overall plan for the future.
A motion to send “Option C” to the planning commission to begin the process of reducing the existing building heights in portions of the Boulevard Overlay District and the Waterfront Gateway District passed 5-4. Councilmembers Kathy Landing, Tom O’Rourke, Rambo and Chapman voted in dissent.
Flood Resilience
Town council unanimously approved to create a Flood Resilience Committee of council.
Haynie asked that after council’s annual Planning Retreat in January, they talk more about the committee and what it would do and how it would work with public services and other departments.
“I cannot over state how seriously other communities are taking flooding and getting onto this, and our bond rating and our insurance rates for our citizens and everything are going to be reflected by that,” Haynie said.
Cultural Arts Center
The Finance Committee recommended for the council to approve an amended Capital Improvement Plan to create a fund for the purpose of collecting funds for a Cultural Arts Center.
Committee chair, councilmember Tom O’Rourke, said it had to be approved as a Capital Project in order to raise funds. He said that if after a period of time the current or future council decides to go in a different direction the committee would like to change the wording to “raising for an arts center or arts programs to be determined later.”
O’Rourke said a fair question that came up in committee was what if they didn’t raise money to build the center or decided not to have one. The wording of the amendment allows any money raised to go to arts programs if an arts center is not built.
The council unanimously adopted a resolution to amend the adopted Capital Improvement Plan for the Town of Mount Pleasant for the fiscal years 2020 through 2024.