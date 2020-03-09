Last summer, Mount Pleasant Town Council had a conversation about moving to a strong-mayor form of government. Last week, the town’s Police, Judicial and Legal (PJL) Committee held similar discussions.
The committee, which met on March 3, reviewed and discussed the forms of government options for the town of Mount Pleasant. The item was placed on the agenda by committee member and councilmember Jake Rambo, who explained he wanted to see a presentation from the Municipal Association of SC (MASC) and go from there.
MASC’s Field Services Manager, Charlie Barrineau, gave a presentation of the state’s three Forms of Government (FOG). Of the 271 South Carolina municipalities, Barrineau shared that most are very small with 208 having a population under 5,000. Also, there is great variation in population and complexity of municipal governments, according to MASC.
In South Carolina, 138 municipalities utilize the Mayor-Council form, also known as strong-mayor FOG. One hundred municipalities use council-form of government, including Mount Pleasant. Thirty-three municipalities operate as council-manager form where the mayor and council are forbidden to interfere with the day-to-day decisions of the municipality.
Barrineau explained in order for the town to change their FOG, they must pass an ordinance for a referendum to be placed on a ballot or at least 15% of the municipality’s qualified electors must sign a petition. The referendum or petition can only take place every four years.
Mayor Will Haynie, PJL Chairman, asked the town’s attorney David Pagliarini how Mount Pleasant became a council-form. He said a similar question was asked last year and that’s how the town has always been.
Goose Creek Mayor Gregory Habib spoke at the committee. He explained his municipality operates as mayor-council and through an ordinance they hire a city administrator to handle the day to day operations.
“Regardless of your form of government, if it goes well, the mayor gets too much credit, if it goes bad the mayor gets too much blame. So it’s nice to say we have a form of government where I can legally provide the leadership and then take responsibility if it goes bad,” Habib said.
Habib said he could give orders to the city staff, but he does not do that because they entrust their city administrator. He explained he sets the meeting agendas, but with input from councilmembers.
Habib explained he believed the only people he couldn’t fire at the municipality are the city administrator, the city clerk and the lawyer. But, he said that they don’t operate like that.
Rambo asked if under the law of strong-mayor would zoning laws and ordinances still be approved by full council and not independently by the mayor alone. Habib explained he has one vote just like the rest of the council.
Rambo said he’d heard of scenarios of concern regarding strong-mayors. He wanted to confirm that under the law, all zoning and ordinance changes would still have to go through full council in order to be passed. Staff confirmed these changes would go before full council.
Councilmember G.M. Whitley said that she didn’t understand what problem they were trying to solve by considering switching forms of government.
Haynie explained he’d respond to that in a moment and asked Habib, who was still at the podium, how many other boards or commissions he sits on. Habib listed off the seats he holds in addition to mayor in Goose Creek.
“Everybody knows it’s public information in Mount Pleasant it (mayor’s position) pays $42,000 a year and you get a car which you have to pay taxes on. You don’t get a car; you use a car,” Haynie said.
Haynie explained he has a very different perspective now than he did two years ago when he was elected. He said he had no idea about the time requirements of the job. Haynie also said people who move to Mount Pleasant tell him they are surprised to find out the mayor doesn’t run the town.
Haynie said the mayor has no staff. He explained the council has a clerk that does an excellent job corresponding and getting him where he needs to be but she works for the full council, not just for him.
Haynie said that with 90,000 citizens Mount Pleasant is now the fourth-largest town in the state. He explained that he sits on the Mount Pleasant Waterworks Board, the Patriots Point Development Authority and the Aviation Authority Commission all as ex-officio roles.
“To do those jobs right you have to read minutes, you have to go to committees, you have to talk on the phone, you have to vote, you have to follow-up vote, you have to answer questions, you have to talk to the press,” Haynie said. “To do all of that well part-time and represent Mount Pleasant is nothing like I thought it was going to be before I was elected mayor.”
Haynie said to be a mayor of a town of this size, you shouldn’t have to be retired or independently wealthy. He said he is asked why Mount Pleasant has a part-time mayor.
“I love being mayor. I don’t know if I’ll run again next year,” Haynie said.
Haynie asked the timetable for a referendum to be placed on the ballot. Pagliarini said 90 days prior to the Nov. 3 election would make the deadline Aug. 1 to file the referendum with Charleston County Board of Elections. This would require council to make an ordinance by their July council meeting.
Whitley told Barrineau she thought she’d read somewhere that larger municipalities are trending away from strong-mayor form to a council-form. Barrineau could not confirm the MASC reported that trend and said the MASC doesn’t make any recommendations, they just explain the characteristics of each.
Rambo suggested putting a referendum on a ballot to let citizens decide how they’re governed.
District representation
The next item on the agenda was discussion of the election of council seats as single-member districts, at-large or a combination.
Haynie asked if there was a requirement for any of the forms of government that would require districts. Pagliarini explained that they would be totally separate questions. He said they were currently talking about the form of government and that the district question is a method of election. Pagliarini said that it would take time to go through the process of establishing districts following a referendum.
Whitley said that it’s ultimately up to council to decide which questions they ask voters whether it’s referendums for all three forms of government or if the town should operate as single-member or at-large districts.
Whitley also said one of the issues council may need to look at is increasing the mayor’s salary, or if that’s something they want to incentivize. She explained that everyone does this as a public service and not for the money.
“We make this commitment to the public because we care about the town of Mount Pleasant and because we want it to be the best that it can be. And I guess if we’re going to be principled about this, if we’re going to put strong-mayor on the ballot or whatever the question is; I think we have to put single member districts on there too even though I personally disagree with it,” Whitley said.
She said she doesn’t think they’re solving a problem because in the end the mayor can’t lead unless they have the votes of council.
Given the timeline for the referendums, Haynie said there was still time to talk and there wouldn’t be any motions from committee on the forms of government.
During discussion on the election of council seats by district or at-large, Barrineau explained the number of councilmembers and seats available under the different forms of government. He explained there are five methods of council representation within the state and that in all methods the mayor is elected at-large. Also, just like the form of government, council must place a referendum on the ballot or 15% of the municipality’s qualified electors must sign a petition. Council seats and district representation can only be changed every two years.
Pagliarini explained that following a referendum vote, the town would work with the state to define district lines and follow federal voting requirements. The council would wait until all current councilmembers terms at the time of the referendum end, or according to the Attorney General, they could have a choice to implement districts immediately if voters approve the referendum.
Haynie explained there would be no motions made or actions taken by council in March.
Rambo asked staff to research referendum wording on ballots. Pagliarini explained there is a state statute, 5-15-40, that has the ballot language verbatim and the council just pencils in which form of government or method of representation. Pagliarini said the wording must be specific for which one they are approving.
Rambo said that since the town is more than 90,000 residents and there is nothing to guarantee every side of town has representation, that it’d be a logical switch to keep four at-large seats and four single-member districts. He said that he’d just like the councilmembers to consider this.