The Town of Mount Pleasant Essential Farm Goods Market opened on Tuesday, April 14 and was met with great appreciation from both our community and our farmers.
The scaled-down market will continue to operate on Tuesdays from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. until the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is able to resume operating at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Coleman Boulevard.
Patrons are encouraged to pre-order if possible and to not linger. Preferably only one member of the household should come to pick up or shop as this is not the social occasion presented during the regular market season; this market is limited to farm-fresh items only.
“Our first week went well and shoppers seemed happy to have an opportunity to purchase fresh produce in an open-air marketplace,” said Market Manager Tracy Richter. “Social distancing, booth limitation guidelines, and other safety precautions were closely followed, and many customers took advantage of pre-ordering to ensure they got the items they wanted even if they came later in the day.”
The Essential Farm Goods Market vendors include:
- Joseph Fields Farm: Pre-order a fruit and vegetable CSA box by calling (843) 830-8612 by Monday at noon. They also will have a booth for walk-up sales at the market.
- Hydroponics Harvest Farms: Pre-order salad greens & herbs by emailing butlerh88@gmail.com by Monday at noon.
- Fili West Farms: Pre-order poultry, beef, dairy and eggs by e-mailing info@filiwestfarms.com by Monday at 8 p.m.
- Shuler Peach Company: Pre-order fresh strawberries via text at (803) 560-1170 by Monday at noon.
- Robert Fields Farms: Pre-order a variety of produce by calling (843) 559-9148 by Monday at noon.
- Earl Freeman Farms, Simmons Farm and Freeman Produce (Rose) also will be at the markets with a variety of produce available for walk-up purchasing.
All pre-orders must include the customer’s name and contact number. Please notify the vendor as early as possible on market day if an order is placed and is unable to be picked up.
Please remember many of these booths are operated by the farmer only and they have limited staff during these times. Pre-order does not mean that you will not have to wait in line to pick up your goods; it does mean that the items you want will be set aside and you can come later in the day without having to worry that something will be sold out.
Please visit facebook.com/MountPleasantFarmersMarket for up to date information on the market.