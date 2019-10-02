The Town of Mount Pleasant, working in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, successfully installed 2.5 miles of new bike lane facilities along Whipple Road.
The new bike lane facilities run from Glen Erin Drive to Mathis Ferry Road, and also include new share the road signage and markings from Long Point Road to Glen Erin Drive.
This project was a significant achievement, as the new Lucy Beckham High School is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020. The new bike lane facilities will provide accommodations for non-motorized modes of transportation to and from the new school.
Additionally, these facilities tie into and expand upon the bike lanes installed this past year on Long Point Road, bridging the gap between Long Point Road and the multi-use path along Mathis Ferry Road & Hospital Drive.
Other projects of note where Town staff facilitated the installation of bike facilities over the past few years include:
- Ben Sawyer Boulevard: Installation of 1 mile of share the road facilities
- Chuck Dawley Boulevard: Installation of 2 miles of share the road facilities
- Houston Northcutt Boulevard: Installation of 1 mile of share the road facilities
- Dunes West Boulevard: Installation of 1.5 miles of bike lanes
The town is committed to the installation of bike facilities and will continue to coordinate internally and with our sister agencies, including them in future projects when feasible. In addition to searching for opportunities for in-road bike facilities, the Town will soon begin a feasibility study for the Mount Pleasant Way concept, a town-wide multi-use path system connecting area schools, parks, historical sites and other assets.
For more information about the Transportation Department, please visit their page at tompsc.com/225/Transportation.