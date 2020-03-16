Building Heights
Mount Pleasant Town Council reviewed two final ordinance readings to lower building heights at their March 11 meeting.
One ordinance would amend provisions of the Boulevard Overlay District, the Waterfront Gateway District, the Zoning Code and the Code of Ordinances for building heights. The area of these districts stretches the southern end of Mount Pleasant from the base of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge towards Bowman Road and the area around East Cooper Medical Center. The other ordinance would amend the town’s official Building Height Plan Map with proposed height reductions.
As the items came up during the meeting, Mayor Will Haynie stated that before the council entered long, drawn-out conversations, they may want to consider deferring the items back to the Planning Committee. He said they could take the input from the property owners and bring the ordinances back when they were ready to pass to save time from discussion and debate.
Councilmember Howard Chapman made a motion to defer final reading, with a pending ordinance doctrine. Councilmember Gary Santos seconded the motion.
Councilmember Jake Rambo asked for a definition of a pending ordinance doctrine. The town’s attorney David Pagliarini explained typically no changes are legally in effect until an ordinance is finalized, but this would suspend the rules subject to the ordinance of first reading. Property owners would not be able to build, get a permit or anything of the like under the old rules if a pending ordinance doctrine passed.
On Feb. 11, council passed the first reading of the proposed Option C: Boulevard Overlay and Waterfront Gateway height map which suggests:
- 80-feet for a portion of Medical Zone at East Cooper Medical Center
- 65-feet for portions of Hospitality and Medical Zones
- 55-feet for McGrath Darby/Houston Northcutt area
- 45-feet for Bowman/Stuart Engals area
- 40-feet from adjacent Chuck Dawley height limit
- 55-feet for Johnnie Dodds Corridor
Chapman said he was prepared to make a presentation but would be happy to defer. He encouraged each member of council to work with the town’s planning staff to go parcel by parcel, street by street to look at Option C.
Haynie said since the community and property owners are willing to work with council toward a solution, he’d like to get an ordinance they can pass that won’t be challenged and accomplishes their goal of lowering building heights in general.
“Nothing’s ever perfect in government but I think we can get closer,” Haynie said.
Councilmember Kathy Landing suggested they keep in mind that this request to lower building heights came from citizens that don’t want more tall buildings than what already exists in town.
Landing said there were several things that bothered her about the proposed height restrictions and the first is property rights. She said people bought this land and she doesn’t think they can lower heights at will for reasoning of making higher limits in the past.
“We’re not kings here. We’re elected officials. We are asked to do jobs for and represent the people. But there are citizens on both sides of this, as well as business owners who are investing a lot of money to bring services and jobs to our community,” Landing said.
She said instead of looking at this in a microscopic view, council could help her as the Economic Development Committee Chair and go talk to property owners to see what they have in mind.
Landing continued by saying that to show the business owners that they appreciate what they bring to the town, council needed to go out and listen to them to see if they can come to some agreements instead of having people walk away feeling as though they’ve suffered a loss.
Santos explained he’d met with the town’s planning staff and wanted to defer the items. He also suggested they should decide if they want to measure property height by number of feet or number of floors.
Haynie suggested they all work together to determine the height restrictions. Chapman suggested holding a special council meeting to discuss the proposals and height maps.
Landing said this impacts commercial property owners and suggested they look at the economic development. She said that she did not think it would be right to force a property owner to stay within the new building heights being proposed in Option C if they had an opportunity to contract within the next 30 days.
Pagliarini said the idea of a pending ordinance is so they don’t create a rush to get approval under previous rules while the public process is being laid out. He said it’s up to council if they wish to take that step.
Then, Pagliarini answered a question from Rambo explaining that property owners within the proposed map would only be able to proceed with a new permit if they met the provisions of the document on first reading.
Councilmember Tom O’Rourke said instead of continuously changing, council needed to come up with a solution soon and sit down in a special called meeting. Haynie explained three council members can call a special meeting as soon as they are prepared to schedule one.
Council unanimously passed a motion to defer the two height restriction ordinances with a pending ordinance doctrine.
Sullivan’s Pointe
Following pleas from homeowners in the Sullivan’s Pointe subdivision, Mount Pleasant Town Council passed three ordinances to rezone the properties located on Key Colony Court off Ben Sawyer Boulevard.
Mount Pleasant’s Planning Director, Jeff Ulma explained the first ordinance was for rezoning some of the parcels to Townhouse District, the second to rezone a portion Medium density Residential and the third to rezone to Medium Density Residential District.
All three ordinances included a request to reinstate the Overlay District in effect at the time of permit issuance for the parcels.
Santos made a motion to approve all three ordinances and Chapman seconded the motion.
Haynie asked for clarification if the town’s planning staff and council were also going to come up with a long-term nonconforming solution for properties in town. He wanted to know if the rezoning would impact the nonconforming properties solution and if they were putting the Overlay District back on properties it had already been removed from in the past.
Ulma said the planning staff had a scheduled special meeting with the Planning Commission on March 11 to discuss the nonconforming provisions. He anticipates a conversation will continue at the April Planning Committee. He explained the current ordinances would reestablish the Overlay District, attaching the base zoning districts, because it’s ahead of discussions on nonconformity properties.
Haynie said they want to solve problems for residents, such as Sullivan’s Pointe’s, when a property is deemed nonconforming.
“We’re not trying to re-institute certain zonings that were already taken off,” Haynie said.
He then asked Pagliarini and Ulma if the town could place a Sunset Clause on the Overlay District if they’re putting this zoning back on Sullivan’s Pointe properties with an expiration at the time of the passage of the nonconforming zoning solution.
Pagliarini explained they may have issues for not properly noticing the public of the request, since it hadn’t gone through the Planning Commission and Committee first.
Haynie explained he only wanted to place the Overlay District on an area for a short-term period since it was already removed for a particular reason. He said he understood that property conveyances being held up was a legitimate concern. He said when the nonconforming problems are resolved, council should bring this matter back as a planning item.
“I think if we pass this we’re making an exception for one property because of an unintended consequence. In the long run I don’t see a desire to leave something that we’re only putting back as a temporary fix,” Haynie added.
Ulma explained if the council wished, once the nonconformity provisions are passed, the council could initiate a process to remove the Overlay District.
Rambo said that he would like to go ahead and proceed for the property owners, then to follow the steps as Ulma explained.
Council unanimously approved the three ordinances to rezone parcels on Sullivan’s Pointe.
Moultrie Middle School zoning
Council began the process of rezoning Moultrie Middle School to Public Institutional -1.
Planning Committee Chairwoman, Whitley explained the purpose of the rezoning is to prevent the placement of an independent telecommunications monopole on the property. She said there was a lot of concern from the community about the impact a monopole could have on children. The Planning Committee reached out to Charleston County School District (CCSD) to see if the district wanted to move forward with the rezoning. Whitley said that CCSD did not respond to their query for over 30 days.
Haynie confirmed the zoning would not have an impact on the Mount Pleasant Farmer’s Market which utilizes Moultrie Middle School’s pavilion for operations.
Ulma explained council’s vote would initiate the process. The planning staff would advertise a public hearing for the Planning commission first.
Council unanimously approved initiation to rezone Moultrie Middle School from Areawide Business to Public Institutional -1.