The Town of Mount Pleasant will deliver 20 tons of sand to the Memorial Waterfront Park, Park West Recreation Complex and the Jones Center beginning at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
It will be a self-serve station, with free sandbags available for filling. Bring your own shovel. We will not have personnel at the locations to help you fill your sandbags. Please ensure that you bring someone who can physically help you fill, lift and carry your bags.
Sandbags will be available on a first come/first serve basis. There will be a limit of 10 self-serve bags per household. Once they are gone, the Town will not have additional sandbags for distribution.
Locations
Memorial Waterfront Park – 99 Harry Hallman Blvd.
R.L. Jones Recreational Complex – 391 Egypt Rd.
Park West Recreation Complex – 1251 Park West Blvd.