Mount Pleasant Police Department issued the following statement on Feb. 7:
"The Mount Pleasant Police Department is aware that the bond conditions of Michael Gorlitsky may be modified, and we are awaiting notification of these changes. Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and representatives from the Solicitors Office attended this hearing and opposed any modifications. Gorlitsky is on trespass notice for all Charleston County Schools in the Town of Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department remains proactive in protecting all of our students, faculty and schools."
MPPD's Inspector Christopher Rosier confirmed the hearing was held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.