The holidays are known for being merry and bright, but they’re also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to drunk driving. Every holiday season, lives are lost due to impaired drivers.
If you will be drinking, plan on not driving. Plan your safe ride home before you start the holiday party. Designate a sober driver ahead of time.
If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement by dialing 911. Your actions could help save someone’s life.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Bureau will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the evening of Dec. 6 in the areas of Mathis Ferry Road, Bowman Road and Coleman Boulevard. MPPD encourages everyone to be safe and make smart decisions in their celebrations.
This information was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.