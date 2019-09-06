The Town of Mount Pleasant's Public Services department issues hurricane debris collection tips for curbside placement.
The tips are as follows:
- Seperate diferent debris items into different piles
- Cut limbs into 4' long sections
- Make smaller piles to allow for safe vehicle travel
- Keep debris piles away from all utilities so they don't damage them during pick-up.
- This includes: stormwater, electric, cable, storm drains, mailboxes, etc.
- Bag loose debris for collection
- Sweep curbs of all debris to a paper bag for removal- clear your storm drains to limit flooding until debris can be collected.
For more information visit tompsc.com/339/trash.