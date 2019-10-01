The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Recreation Department has just become the first accredited Municipal Recreation Department in the State of South Carolina.
Joining the ranks of the highest esteemed park and recreation agencies in the country, they have earned national accreditation in Parks and Recreation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).
On Monday, Sept. 23, the department was awarded the accreditation during the 2019 NRPA Annual Conference in Baltimore. On Wednesday, Sept. 25 Recreation Department Director Steve Gergick and Recreation Department Deputy Director Jimmy Millar accepted the award.
Gergick said during the conference on Monday, they had a final hearing before the CAPRA Accreditation Board. Millar and Gergick left the room while the board took a final vote and when they reentered the room they announced the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department was accredited.
“We have been recognized at a national standard of excellence in the way we are organized and structured and our ability to serve our community,” Gergick said.
He said while this may be a Recreation Department award, this was a town effort. He listed the police department, public services, maintenance, human resources, planning, emergency and risk management departments as contributors towards earning the award.
“It’s completely a team effort from everybody on staff. Everybody had to be involved in this process. We needed buy in from the whole group to be able to pull this off,” he said.
Gergick explained that the town’s 2016-20 Strategic Plan outlines the goals and objectives for the Recreation Department to achieve NRPA accreditation. The department submitted a formal application in March 2017 and worked vigorously over the past few years to meet all of the standards required to achieve this award. The department completed their self-assessment in the fall of 2018 and scheduled for the accreditation visitation team to come to Mount Pleasant.
Gergick recalls the visitors evaluating the department for three full days, verifying proof of everything the Recreation Department had included in both their application and self-assessment. The department was successful in demonstrating and documenting their fulfillment of these things to CAPRA.
The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department actually complied with 149 of the 151 recognized standards to acquire the national accreditation.
Gergick thanked retired Recreation Director, Ken Ayoub for all of his work and knowledge to work towards the department’s accreditation. Gergick also said that the town hired Pam Ragland as a consultant to help through the application process. Ragland spearheaded Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s (CCPRC) CAPRA Accreditation process in 2014 and retired soon after. Gergick explained she was instrumental in answering their questions and guiding them along through the process.
“She was extremely helpful in the process and just a real wealth of knowledge of how to attack this enormous task,” he said.
The accreditation will last for five years until the department must reapply and start the process over again. Gergick said it will be a process and they will have to continue to verify and prove that they meet CAPRA’s standards.
The CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation given for park and recreation agencies. CAPRA measures an agency’s overall quality of service to the community, management and operations. The agency must meet high standards related to the administrations and management of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services according to the town.
The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department joins Charleston County, Greenville County, Spartanburg County and Richland County as the only agencies in South Carolina to receive this distinct honor. Mount Pleasant is the first municipality to receive this award. CCPRC maintained their national accreditation at the 2019 NRPA Annual Conference last week.
For more information about CAPRA accreditation, visit nrpa.org/CAPRA. The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department offers recreational activities for all ages throughout the Mount Pleasant area. The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department strives to achieve excellence and deliver superior customer service. For more information about offerings, please visit their website at MtPleasantRec.com.