In recognition of his lifetime of service and myriad of contributions to the state of South Carolina, Dr. Richard Dwight Porcher Jr., a Mount Pleasant resident since 1970, was awarded the Order of the Palmetto on Dec. 4 at the Charleston Library Society. Sen. Chip Campsen, a former student of Porcher's, presented the award on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster.
Porcher is a noted biologist, historian, naturalist, author, conservationist, lecturer and teacher. Never one to sit still, at the age of 80 he is actively pursuing several projects, traveling from one end of the state to the other, to accomplish his goals. At present he is working on several books, works that combine his passion for the natural world and for telling the stories of the land.
A collaboration with Elizabeth Conner and Billy Judd, "Santee Canal: The Wedding of Two Rivers," is a study of one of the first canals constructed in the United States. In part an update of a popular earlier work, Porcher is co-authoring "Wildflowers of the Coastal Plain" with Dr. Joel Gramling. Returning to his Berkeley County roots with "Our Lost Heritage: A Cultural History of the Peoples of Middle St. John’s Parish," Porcher is exploring the community from which he came, the people that lost their homes and communities to the Santee-Cooper lakes.
Several years of traipsing through field and forest have yielded a vast photographic library of over 1,400 South Carolina wildflowers. The entire collection, once complete, will be made available, at no charge, to educational, environmental, scientific and cultural organizations for their own use, as if in the public domain. This is a tremendous gift to the citizens of South Carolina.
Lastly, in what might be his greatest achievement, Porcher is in the early planning for a collaboration with Dr. Joel Gramling to be titled "The Lowcountry Landscape in the Footprints of our Forebears," a study of how man and nature have shaped the land on which we live. Porcher continues to lecture on a regular basis to clubs, schools and organizations all over the state.
Porcher authored several books including "Wildflowers of the Lowcountry and Lower Peedee," "A Guide to the Wildflowers of South Carolina," "The Market Preparation of Carolina Rice" (co-authored with William Robert Judd) and "The Story of Sea Island Cotton" (co-authored with Sarah Fick). His books have been well received by scholars and general readers alike. Author Jack Hitt wrote: “Anyone who ventures into the woods without 'A Guide to Wildflowers of South Carolina' is simply unarmed.”
Rudy Mancke, of SCTV and SCPR, observed: “He has the ability to combine history and natural history in a way easily understood by the reader.”
In addition to his written work, Porcher has a notable career in academia, teaching countless students over four decades, notably 33 years at The Citadel. He has endowed scholarships, and contributed research and knowledge. He has worked tirelessly to protect and preserve the natural wonders of the state of South Carolina for future generations.
He is passionate about the beauty of his native state, stating: "You don't have to go to Yellowstone to see nature. It's right here in our backyard." He has for decades been leading field trips for schools, clubs, and conservation organizations, right into that backyard- marsh, field, and forest, sharing his passion with others and sparking the same in them.
Porcher has lived in Mount Pleasant since 1970. He grows blueberries and camellias in his front yard and spends much of his time on his farm in Clarendon County where he grows Long Leaf Pines and wildflowers. He has two children, three grandchildren, countless dear friends, and an exceptionally large number of cousins, even for a South Carolinian. He loves his home state and having an opportunity to share that love with others.
The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor and is bestowed by the Governor upon citizens whose lives and work have had an impact on the entire state.