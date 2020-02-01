When 15-year-old Dillan McDonough was deciding on an Eagle Scout project, he knew he wanted to do something to help United States military personnel as a way of honoring his late grandfather, a decorated war hero.
McDonough, a sophomore at Wando High School, heard about Operation Gratitude, a non-profit organization that provides care packages for deployed U.S. troops, new recruits, wounded heroes, first responders and military children. He contacted the group to learn more about their mission, which is to lift the spirits and meet the evolving needs of the military and first responders. The organization provides volunteer opportunities for civilians in the U.S. to express their appreciation to those who serve our nation.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout − scouting’s highest rank − candidates must complete a project that serves the community. For his project, McDonough organized a collection drive of hygiene care kits for Operation Gratitude. The donated items for the kits included travel-size wipes, tissue, Q-tips, disposable razors, shower gel and mouthwash. He created collection boxes which were placed at locations in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.
Thanks to donations by dozens of individuals and families, McDonough was able to collect hundreds of items and assembled them into kits with the help of about 20 youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he and his family are members. The kits were then shipped to Operation Gratitude where they will be sent overseas to active-duty U.S. troops.
“I’m very appreciative for all the items donated and all the people that helped out on this project to support this great cause,” McDonough said.
Honoring an American hero
Serving the military for his Eagle project was a no-brainer for the teen, who wanted to pay homage to his late grandfather, John J. McDonough, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Master Gunnery Sgt. McDonough fought in World War II, the Korean War (surviving the Battle of Chosin Reservoir) and the Vietnam War. John earned a Bronze Star with Valor, two Purple Hearts, four Presidential Unit Citations for combat, a World War II victory medal, two National Defense Service medals and other military awards.
“We are grateful Dillan chose to honor our military and his grandfather,” said his father Chris McDonough. “My father would be proud of him.”
What it takes
Along with the project, Eagle Scout candidates must also achieve at least 21 merit badges in activities ranging from camping to personal fitness to emergency preparedness. McDonough has earned 44 merit badges in all. He formally received his Eagle Scout rank on Dec. 1, 2019.
McDonough has been part of the Boy Scouts of America organization since he was eight years old, moving up the ranks from Cub Scout to Boy Scout and is in Mount Pleasant’s Troop 518.
“I am very impressed with effect that scouting has had on our youth,” said David Cole, the troop’s longtime Scoutmaster. “The training, experiences, and camaraderie they've received have prepared them for a life of leadership and service.”
Along with scouting, McDonough other interests include playing French horn and mellophone with the Wando High School Marching and Concert bands and martial arts. He earned his Black Belt in Taekwondo earlier in the year.