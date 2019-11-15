The newly elected Mount Pleasant Town Councilmembers Brenda Corley, Howard Chapman, Laura Hyatt and Jake Rambo swore an oath of office at the Nov. 12 meeting.
Chapman nominated Councilmember Tom O'Rourke to be elected the new Mayor Pro Tempore of the council. No other councilmembers were nominated. The council unanimously elected O'Rourke as the new Mayor Pro Tempore.
Mayor Will Haynie thanked councilmember Gary Santos for serving as the Mayor Pro Temp for the past four years.
Planning
The council unanimously annexed 14.59 acres of land comprised of eight parcels into the town. The properties are located off Highway 17 N. across from Oakland Plantation. Chapman commended John Dodds and the heirs of the property for their work to make better use of this property. Next the council unanimously approved an ordinance to rezone the tract of land to zone AB, Areawide Business District.
Short Term Rental
The council passed first reading of an ordinance to amend sections of the town's zoning code to modify all provisions related to Bed and Breakfast, Short Term Rental (STR), and related terms to make them consistent with the town's STR ordinance approved in August.
Michele Canon, Principal Planner for the Town of Mount Pleasant, explained that this would be updating the town's principal use table to replace the terms Bed and Breakfast with STR, making it a conditional use. She said all of those conditions reference the STR ordinance.
The ordinance passed first reading 7-0. O'Rourke was absent from the meeting and Rambo abstained from the vote.
Building regulations
Mount Pleasant’s Planning Director, Jeff Ulma presented an ordinance to amend the Town of Mount Code of Ordinances and Building Regulations.
The ordinance would adopt the latest edition of the International Property Maintenance Code and the International Existing Building codes. Ulma explained this would ensure that the town's code meets all the proper references to various building code requirements which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. The ordinance included building code, plumbing code, fire code, electrical code and others as outlined by the requirements. The first reading of the ordinance passed unanimously.
Zoning code
Ulma also presented an ordinance to amend the Zoning Code of the Mount Pleasant Code of Ordinances which provide for the organization, definitions, power and duties and procedures of the Old Village Historic District Commission (OVHDC).
Ulma explained one of the major changes is anticipation of a historic district distinction in town rather than just referring to the Old Village area, making this a generic Historic Commission. The OVHDC staff would be responsible for the Old Village, and in the future any new historic districts that are created in the town.
Ulma said the biggest change is the age threshold to determine historic properties. Currently, the ordinance hardwires to buildings constructed prior to 1936. He said most communities under the historic preservation programs use a rolling time period of 50 years which they would move to. This would potentially allow for many additional structures within the Old Village to be considered for historical designation.
Haynie said this would only make them eligible; this would not declare or make them historic.
Rambo asked if this currently only applied to the OVHDC but opened the door for more historic districts in the future. Ulma said that there are recommendations in the town's draft Comprehensive Plan to consider more historic districts.
The designation of historic properties schedule was endorsed by the OVHDC on Aug. 12, received recommended for approval by the Planning Commission on Aug. 21, went to the Planning Committee on Oct. 1, passed first reading on Oct. 8 before coming for the final reading on Tuesday. Once approved the staff would begin working on a recommendation for the 193 qualifying structures for historic designation. From there it would receive commission recommendation in February-March 2020 and get town council review/approval with a public hearing in April-May 2020.
Council approved final reading of the ordinance for the historic designations 7-1, with Rambo the lone vote in dissent.
Oakland Plantation signage
Council reviewed an ordinance to amend the Oakland Plantation Planned Development District ordinance and subsequent amendments for signs at the property.
The Lowes Home Improvement store and Taco Bell restaurant on the most northern side of the property requested an additional sign on the property to put both business names on.
Ulma said there are designated wetlands in front of Taco Bell along the highway preventing a sign from being placed there.
Councilmember Kathy Landing said after speaking with the Taco Bell owners she's learned that their sign is not visible or helping them get customers. Lowes and Taco Bell will have to share the new sign.
According to the planning staff, the current request is two-fold. First to allow for a an additional 150-square-foot monument at the entrance of the new Taco Bell. Second to include the Planned District Signage Exhibit and make part of the new approved plan two existing signs that were legally approved in the County but never incorporated into the approved Signage Plan. These two signs include the KOA sign and the Charleston Fun Park sign, both approximately 150 square feet.
Haynie said he couldn't support an amendment for an out-parcel in a Planned Development because then another developer or competitor may come back and ask for additional changes too.
Landing said this isn't a business trying to come to town. She explained Taco Bell has already spent a lot of money on impact fees, have followed instructions and all they want is a sign so people know they're there. She said council should be happy they brought the business to the town and that they both employ and feed town residents.
"What we're looking at voting on here if we don't do the amendment is something that leaves them out in the cold. They would not have a sign to send business their way. I don't know why in the world we would not want them to be able to do that," Landing said.
Haynie explained the other fast food restaurants in the Oakland Plantation Planned Development opened and operate under the town's ordinance. Haynie said they've already given Lowes exemption for parking, an outparcel and now this will be another exemption for a sign.
"I would just have to ask what's the purpose of doing a Planned Development agreement if everytime somebody comes along we change the rules? And everybody knew what the rules were when this was established so that's my reason for opposition," Haynie said.
Landing said no one else can come back later because from what she understands this is the last time they can make signage changes on the property. She said the applicants said this would be one fell swoop.
Councilmember G.M. Whitley called for the question. Santos added a final comment that Taco Bell has invested a lot of money and needs a sign out front to advertise their business.
Council passed an amendment for the 150-square-foot sign on the property 6-2 with Chapman and Haynie voting in dissent.
The ordinance for amendment to the signage at Oakland Plantation Planned Development to allow for these new signs passed final reading 7-0 with Chapman abstaining from the vote.
Accommodations Tax Funding
Landing stood in for O'Rourke during his absence reporting that the Accommodations Tax (ATAX) Committee met to recommend funding for 12 requests, of which the committee received applications.
Landing shared the current ATAX balance is $150,000 and the ATAX committee recommended funding 11 requests totaling $137,000. If council accepted the committee's recommendation, Landing said this would leave $13,000 balance.
She made a recommendation to approve the $137,000 ATAX funding requests for the following items:
- Sperry Charleston Race Week - $25,000
- Charleston Spring Shootout - $1,000
- Charleston Wine and Food Festival - $20,000
- College of Charleston Softball Tournaments - $5,000
- Cooper River Bridge Run - $25,000
- Lowcountry Oyster Festival - $10,000
- US Megles 24 World Championship - $5,000
- Southeastern Wildlife Exposition- $25,000
- Mount Pleasant Symphony - $5,000
- Charleston Tallship Festival- $15,000
- Challenger Cup- $1,000
The council approved the funding recommendations 7-0 with Rambo abstaining from the vote.
Building heights
The council discussed reducing existing building height limits in the Boulevard Overlay District and the Waterfront Gateway District. Whitley explained this was discussed in the Planning Committee in hopes council would discuss a preliminary plan until the long-lasting Comprehensive Plan limits are adopted.
After discussion, town attorney David Pagliarini explained an ordinance limiting building heights would have to go through the Planning Commission, then Planning Committee before the council could vote on an ordinance. He also said an ordinance could start in committee for discussion before it goes to the planning commission.
Ulma said that this has been discussed in the planning committee for the past few months. Whitley explained this was something former councilmember Joe Bustos had been working on as the Chair of the Planning Committee.
Whitley was concerned in moving quickly since there are current parcels of land for sale within 80-foot building height limits. Since the ordinance was required to go through the planning process, she asked Town Administrator Eric DeMoura how he recommends they move forward. DeMoura opined he'd send it to Planning Committee to refine the heights and once better structured send it to the Planning Commission for review.
The council unanimously passed a motion to move forward as DeMoura suggested.