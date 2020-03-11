Tuesday night, Mount Pleasant Town Council passed a motion to give the town's legal representation, Hinchey, Murray & Pagliarini, LLC. (HMP) a six-month notice of termination of the town's contract.
During the executive session at the March 11 meeting, council received legal advice regarding the matter. Following the executive session, councilmember Jake Rambo made a motion to pass the motion for a termination notice of the town's contract with HMP for legal representation. He also stated the motion to move toward the general counsel form of legal representation and continue negotiations to provide additional services to the new general counsel model.
Councilmember Brenda Corley seconded Rambo's motion. There was no discussion among the council outside of executive session.
The motion for termination notice passed 6-3. The three who voted in opposition to the termination were councilmembers Gary Santos, Howard Chapman and Tom O'Rourke.