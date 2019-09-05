As impacts of Hurricane Dorian decrease and the storm moves north, the Town of Mount Pleasant Town Hall Administrative Offices will open on Friday, Sept. 6 during normal operating hours.
“We are thankful that our town was spared the brutal impacts of this storm and we grieve for the losses and the damage done in the Bahamas,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.
Town staff will begin damage assessment today, Sept. 5. Waste management personnel will resume garbage and trash collection routes on Monday, Sept. 9.
Yard debris collection will begin on Monday, Sept. 9 but will not move to Tuesday’s route until Monday route’s yard debris is collected. The same applies to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes.
Outdoor athletic activities will be cancelled until fields are returned to playable condition. Recreation facilities will remain closed during the damage assessment period, which could last until the earlier part of next week. The Recreation Department will open indoor facilities as soon as possible. For more information, visit www.rainedout.com.
Residents and businesses are urged to keep their sandbags for the duration of the 2019 hurricane season, which extends to Nov. 30. They should consider sandbags part of their emergency kit and keep them out of direct sun. The Public Services Department staff does not pick up sandbags.