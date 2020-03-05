The Town of Mount Pleasant, in coordination with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), is closely monitoring a rapidly emerging outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and preparing for potential impacts. Patients with COVID-19 have reported mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“To benefit our citizenry and minimize disruptions of normal operations, our staff is coordinating with key partners in our community and planning for continuity of operations,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.
Potential exposure could come if patients have been in close contact to a person known to have COVID-19 or if they have recently traveled to and from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread.
The CDC is urging individuals concerned about their exposure risk to COVID-19 to call their doctor.
“Calling your healthcare provider first gives them the opportunity to triage patients and determine the best course of action," said emergency manager Amanda Knight.
The CDC recommends taking the following preventive measures:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water, if hands are visibly dirty.
For more information, visit SCDEHC and CDC’s websites.