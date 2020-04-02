Mount Pleasant residents should place all garbage — including cardboard — inside of rollcarts to be collected. To decrease the risk of exposure of COVID-19 to Waste Management crews and to support the use of the town's fully-automated garbage trucks, the Waste Management Division will no longer pick up items that are not inside the town-issued rollcart — including garbage bags and cardboard.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Any excess cardboard can be taken to the Charleston County Convenience Centers.
- You may purchase a second rollcart to accommodate additional garbage by:
- Contacting the Public Services’ customer service at (843) 849-2022 Mail a check for $70 made out to the Town of Mount Pleasant
- Please include your name, phone number and address
- Mail check to: 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464; Attn: Public Services
- Your rollcart will be delivered to the address provided after the check is received and processed
- Trash will continue to be collected.
- Please remember to separate your trash into a yard debris pile and large debris pile (i.e. furniture, appliances, etc.) for more efficient collection. Yard debris and large debris are picked up by two different crews.
- Please remember to place small yard debris like leaves, grass clippings, etc. in brown yard bags. The landfill will not accept yard debris in plastic bags. Waste Management are not collecting electronic items until further notice. E-waste can be taken to the Charleston County Convenience Centers.
Please continue to help the town maintain the health and safety of its workers by giving them room to work.