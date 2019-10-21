Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) will host a public workshop to teach customers about their water meter readings and our billing rate structure. The public workshop will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mount Pleasant Waterworks, 1619 Rifle Range Road, in the public meeting room. Attendees may drop by and participate any time between 9 a.m. and noon.
During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about their water meter data and our billing structure. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with a MPW customer service representative to review their account.
Agenda:
- 9 a.m. — Doors open
- 9:30 a.m. — Brief presentation
- A Sensus smart meter representative will be on hand to answer questions
- Noon — Event ends
Please call (843) 884-9626 or email us at customerservice@mpwonline.com to pre-register for the free workshop, so that we can pull together your account information and create a personalized packet for you.