Mount Pleasant Waterworks(MPW) currently has 45 waste water pump stations without power. If you have experienced a power outage at your home, please reduce your water and waste water usage because your nearby pump station may have also experienced the same power outage. MPW has dispatched crews to attach generators to these stations. (Bulk of issues are at the southern end of system. Potentially affected neighborhoods: Hobcaw/Molasses Creek Area, Belle Hall Area, Shemwood Area, Remley’s Point, Copahee/Beehive/10 mile Area, Hamlin Plantation Area, Charleston National Area, Snee Farm Area)
Here are some guidelines for post-hurricane clean-up and safety:
Roadside Debris
- Do not pile debris on your water meter, fire hydrants, valves, or manhole covers. Keep the area around these appurtenances clear. This will help our crews in the post hurricane recovery process ensure our system is operating smoothly and avoid damaging these items during debris pick up.
Storm Recovery
Please report sewer spills ASAP to MPW at (843) 884-9626. This will allow us to respond in a timely manner.
- Limit toilet flushing until wastewater system operations return to normal.
- Limit clothes washing to essential items only.
- Limit shower time.
For additional information:
- Please visit mountpleasantwaterworks.com for updates.
- Contact our Customer Hotline: (843) 509-5868
To view a video of MPW's storm recovery update from General Manager Clay Duffie, click here.