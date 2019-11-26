Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) celebrated several promotions on Friday, Nov. 22. Of the promotions, one was dear to the media outlets in the area and many members of the community that follow the MPPD on social media.
For the last five and a half years, Inspector Chip Googe has served as the MPPD Public Information Officer (PIO) with more responsibilities than meet the eye. In addition to managing and responding all of the department’s social media and alerts, he also worked with media personnel to meet their deadlines with visual and informational needs.
Googe said that he had two favorite aspects while he served as the department’s PIO. He loved when MPPD was at a scene and he could interact with the media outside of the office, giving them updates and information.
“You’re dealing with the same media outlets, but you’re dealing with so many different people within them. That was amazing to be able to get to meet some people I grew up watching in the media, some people that were brand new, so you have this wide range of experience in the media that I got to deal with,” Googe said.
Googe’s second favorite part of the job was his interaction with the community on social media. He set up MPPD’s NextDoor and Facebook platforms and engaged daily with citizens through posts, comments and messages.
“There wasn’t a day that went by that I didn’t get a private message or some type of direct message asking for help or needing something,” he said. “I could make a difference with the community on a one-on-one basis that I hadn’t been able to do in the past.”
Googe remembers a woman that was a criminal domestic violence (CDV) victim that Facebook messaged MPPD for help. He dispatched officers to assist her. He explained he didn’t know if that was the only way she felt she could reach the police or why she reached out through social media; but he was glad he played a role in getting her the help she needed.
Googe often posted updates to keep Mount Pleasant residents both safe and informed. On a daily basis he would respond on social media about noise complaints, answer questions about parking or road closures, post hurricane and storm alerts and inform the community of crime incidents or suspicious activities in the area. He said that he had to be prepared to deal with mundane situations to very dangerous, serious scenarios and spread the word on all of their channels.
MPPD’s Accreditation Manager, PFC Bill Martin, said that personally he was always impressed by watching Googe operate MPPD’s social media and how he always responded in such a calm manner. He referenced a recent social media incident where they received an extreme “anti-cop” Facebook message, using hateful language. By the end of the conversation the gentleman apologized after Googe had assured the man that MPPD does their best to maintain healthy and good relationships with members of the community.
Googe said sometimes people are angry for whatever reason and he needed a place to vent. Instead of lashing back out, he just had a conversation with the man to figure out what happened.
“He has the ability to take that pause, not overreact and just see through it. I don’t know how he does it. I’ve worked with him for two years now and I still am in awe,” Martin said.
On Friday, Googe was promoted to Lieutenant of MPPD’s Traffic Bureau. Sgt. Christopher Rosier, who has worked for MPPD for the past 12 years, was promoted as the new PIO.
Googe said MPPD posted the position a few months ago and he did some soul searching to make sure it was something he wanted to do and that it’d be a good step forward.
“We’ve got this PIO spot in such a good place that I know Chris is going to do a great job. Just stepping in and just running with it. I accomplished everything I’d wanted to do within this office with accreditation and with the public information side that I was ready to move forward,” Googe said.
He said that Rosier is very professional and level headed and he trusts him to carry on the responsibilities of the PIO. Googe added that Rosier has been part of the MPPD social media team for a while and has a good grasp on the direction of the department. He added that he’s certain Rosier is prepared to balance the needs of the media outlets and sufficiently deliver information for the department.
“What did mean a lot is when I put the email out about switching, I immediately got phone calls and texts from the media outlets, from individuals, from producers that were upset that I was leaving, but happy for me at the same time,” Googe said. “I think that means a lot because sometimes you’re not sure if what you’re doing is right or if you’re making a difference, but when you get those phone calls and you hear those words of encouragement, that really meant a lot.”
Googe is only moving down a floor in the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Municipal office building. In his new role he’ll work with the Traffic Bureau for serious collisions, serious traffic fatalities, traffic citations, traffic court and the town’s special events.
“I’m excited about getting back to the enforcement side of police work, but being able to take the experience of media relations and social media back to the road; where I didn’t really have that before I came in,” Googe said
Googe will celebrate his 25th anniversary with the department on Jan. 3, 2020. He says that he’s worked in investigations, patrol, traffic, logistics, communications and has held nearly every position in the department except narcotics.
“It’s been a good career. It’s been fun. This has been a great place to work,” Googe said. “I’ve been here since I was 19-years-old.”
Martin says that the transition for the department is the definition of bittersweet. He explains he is happy for Googe, but will miss working alongside him every day. Martin and the PIO work together to make sure files and validation are in order for the department to maintain its national accreditation.
This will be Inspector Rosier’s first position over the last 12 years working for MPPD that doesn’t have rotating shirts. He is looking forward to a set and balanced schedule. He is hopeful to maintain the high standard of expectations Googe has set for the PIO.
Rosier said he’s set a goal to be out alongside officers more in the community. He said he’s most excited about establishing new relationships and spreading the word about the good things the police department is doing.
Rosier also has a diverse background within the department, working in traffic, fatality, patrol and oversight of Harbor Patrol units. He is looking forward to see what goes on behind the scenes and learn how the administration side of the department operates.
“I think I’m going to be very open minded coming into this with Inspector Googe. I’m going to be like a sponge soaking up as much as I can because it’s a totally different role for me. Definitely outside of my comfort zone a little bit but it’s nothing I can’t handle. I’m looking forward to learning,” Rosier added.
MPPD also promoted Sgt. Matthew Kinnard and FTO Lisa Lawson on Friday.