High school students in Mount Pleasant will soon be given an opportunity to serve on a youth council. The group of students will focus on cultural arts, economy, social awareness, environment, policy, health and wellness and more. The goal of the youth council is to gain a new perspective from youth and give them a voice in their community.
Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember, G.M. Whitley, spoke on a panel at Palmetto Girl’s State over the summer. Whitley shared that the high school students at the camp asked her how they can get involved with local government since they are not old enough to vote. She was so inspired by their desire to get involved that she decided to bring the idea of a youth council to the education committee. The idea moved from committee and in August a youth council was unanimously approved by council.
At the Aug. 13 council meeting, councilmember Gary Santos said Mount Pleasant had a youth council several years prior that did a good job taking issues in the community and finding realistic solutions. Specifically, he remembered they created the first skate park in the area in light of the kids skating in prohibited areas in the community.
Whitley said she’s looking forward to sitting in on the meetings and observing as chair of the Education Committee. She said that she may be the liaison for this project and is looking forward to learning things from their perspective and addressing them at the town level.
“I think the great thing about the youth council is that these folks will have a direct line of communication with the town staff and town council,” she said.
Community and Government Affairs chief for the Town of Mount Pleasant, Lauren Sims will help lead and orchestrate the youth council as the staff coordinator.
“I’m very encouraged about their enthusiasm as a population. I was on the youth court here at Town Hall when I was a high schooler,” Sims said. “That was kind of my first exposure to local government and I thought it was so cool to be engaged and have that opportunity at such a young age before getting involved.”
Sims was on the youth court while she was a high school student at Bishop England High School. She recently returned from maternity leave this fall is thrilled to continue to make the youth council a reality for the town. She explained they’re not necessarily looking for students with the highest grade point averages; they want young, interested students that want to participate and bring their ideas to the table.
“We are hopeful to get applications from different schools and homeschoolers,” Sims shared. “Any high school age resident of the town is eligible.”
The town is hopeful this leads engaged students into becoming involved citizens for years to come. During the first few youth council meetings, the students will be asked what topics and issues they want to address. Whitley assumes vaping in schools and heightened police presence following school dances will be two topics they discuss, based on her conversations with students at Palmetto Girl’s State.
The first youth council’s term will run from January to June 2020. Following the inaugural group, the town would accept applications and hold the review process every July. Starting next year, the normal term would run August through June annually. The youth council will meet the third Thursday of each month, pending public meeting space availability at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.
The youth council meetings will be open to the public so other students can attend to speak in public comments or seek engagement. Members of the youth council will be encouraged to attend town council meetings, present to town committees and encourage action items they’d like to see move forward. The youth council will design its own branding, logo and social media channels.
Applications will go out mid-October with a deadline in November. The youth council is open to all high-school aged citizens in Mount Pleasant.
The town has yet to determine how the youth council will be elected, although Sims anticipates there will be a staff committee that reviews the applications and recommends applicants to serve.
“There’s nothing greater in my opinion than being involved in your community and having a voice to help shape what the future looks like,” Sims said. “I hope they take this as a serious opportunity and seriously consider it. Let’s look forward to doing something fun, new and exciting in their town.”
For more information visit tompsc.com/1160/Youth-Council-Program.