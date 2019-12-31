Mount Pleasant Police Department’s (MPPD) Deputy Chief Stan Gragg was recognized for 30 years of service to the Town of Mount Pleasant in December.
Gragg grew up in the small North Carolina town of Connelly Springs. He made the decision out of high school to join the Navy, where he served multiple overseas deployments from 1981-87. He said that he had a lot of fun during this time and originally thought he’d make a career of it because his uncles had enjoyed serving in the Navy.
As things changed, someone mentioned he should consider a career as a police officer when he got out of the Navy. He has remained in Charleston since serving on boats that were at the Charleston Naval Base. He was hired immediately by North Charleston Police Department upon applying in January 1989. He was the top graduate out of his academy class and awarded the JP Strom Award. He worked through Hurricane Hugo and then came the opportunity to join MPPD on Nov. 13, 1989.
He remembers being stationed in a southern area of North Charleston and coming to survey the damage during the eye of the storm. He also remembers dealing with looters in the area during the aftermath of the storm. Gragg said that when he joined MPPD they were tasked with preventing citizens from being taken advantage of by people who travelled into town after the storm.
He said that although the town has grown, MPPD’s partnership with the community has gotten immensely better than it was 30 years ago. He remember there being 38 officers and nearly 18,000 residents in the town when he started at MPPD. Now they have 166 officers and are considered one of the largest agencies in the state.
“I’ve happily seen law enforcement change for the better. And the partnership that we’ve formed with the community is second to none. I’ve been afforded opportunities to travel all over the country teaching and doing accreditation on sites and know and value the relationship we have with our community, “ Gragg said.
When asked why he switched agencies at the start of his career, Gragg explained that law enforcement was changing a lot in the late 1980’s. He’d observed MPPD had made a lot of changes and liked the direction the department was going. He remembers the police chief at the time, Tommy Sexton and Maj. Ronald R. “Roddy” Perry, were making instrumental changes for the agency. He explained that Perry, who then became the police chief, was a mentor throughout his entire career.
During the Dec. 10 Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting, Gragg was recognized for his 30 years of service by MPPD Chief Carl Ritchie. He explained all of Gragg’s accomplishments over time to the department and thanked him for his dedication to the town.
“Deputy Chief Gragg has always been a service minded individual putting the needs of others before his own,” Ritchie said.
Ritchie explained Gragg started with MPPD only six months after him.
“I have had the privilege of working alongside him as a patrol officer and rising through the ranks with him. At times even working for him before we both reached the positions we are in now,” he added.
Over the past 30 years, Gragg has been assigned to numerous bureaus within the department to include the narcotic bureau where he was assigned to work with the DEA’s federal task force. In that role he was responsible for initiating and handling many high profile drug cases that resulted in significant arrests that shut down some of the major drug organizations directly impacting the town’s residents.
Gragg’s hard work has afforded him to rise through the ranks as a sergeant in 1993, lieutenant in 1997, captain in 2000, major in 2012 and now deputy chief in 2015 and second in command of the police department.
He presented the first ever MPPD Citizen’s Police Academy in 1997 to give town residents an inside look at the police department. Gragg has also been very involved in the department’s policy writing, implementation and accreditation process. He became certified as an Accreditation Manager in 2007 and became an accessor for Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) in 2011. Then he became a CALEA Team Leader in 2017. He has traveled across the nation to access and evaluate many agencies.
Over 30 years, there is one particular response call that stands out in Gragg’s memory. While serving as a patrol sergeant, he arrived on scene for a welfare check on a senior citizen and ended up having to force entry into her home. The woman inside had fallen and broken her hip on her way to the bathroom and had been laying on the floor for 52 hours. He still remembers her asking for her blue purse and blue jacket from the back of the chair in her bedroom and what show she’d been watching on TV all these years later. Gragg said the next day her family came into the police station asking for him to come to the lobby. He said they thanked him and told him the woman’s doctor said if she’d laid there for one more hour she would have been dead.
“There are two other highlights of my career. One was being selected to run the final leg torch at the 2014 Special Olympics Summer Games in New Jersey. The other was being able to walk our South Carolina State contingent of athletes into the opening ceremonies,” Gragg said.
Gragg, who is very involved as a Special Olympics coach, said he is very thankful for opportunities that he’s been afforded while also serving in law enforcement. He said that this has allowed MPPD to set the example for other agencies to emulate when it comes to involvement with Special Olympics.
“We get so much more out of it than we could possibly ever repay. I like to use the quote, ‘give the athletes 10 seconds and they’ll give you their heart’,” Gragg said.
Gragg said a dear friend of his once told him “no matter what you do, if you put sweat equity into something, your community will support you.”
Ritchie said the legacy Gragg will leave behind when he retires from MPPD will be his personal involvement and leadership with Special Olympics.
“This is such a passion for Deputy Chief Gragg and the athletes he has benefited through his efforts absolutely love him,” Ritchie said.
MPPD hosts Cop on a Donut Shop, dodgeball tournaments in Mount Pleasant middle schools and other various events to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.
“His energy and passion is contagious and many of our officers assist with these events every year,” Ritchie said.
Gragg is looking forward to the Polar Plunge on Isle of Palms on Feb. 15 to benefit Special Olympics. Participants are asked to make a $50 donation minimum which includes a t-shirt and tickets for free food and drinks. Also, the Coast to Capital Torch Run will take place May 7-8, 2020. Gragg explained Special Olympics is also now a charity of choice for the annual Cooper River Bridge Run.
Gragg recalls his involvement with the organization starting back when he ran the torch in to start the Special Olympics Mid-Winter State Games at The Citadel.
“You run in and it’s contagious. All you have to do is come to one of our events and I won’t have to ask you to come back. You see the joy in the faces of athletes, the parents and the sincerity of the athletes when they give you a hug,” Gragg said.
He explained that the athletes are the main motivation and drive behind his work every day.
“That’s why we do our job; to ensure that everybody in our community has the same opportunities and to give voice to those people that might not have a voice otherwise,” he said.
Gragg said both he and Ritchie make sure all applicants to the department understand MPPD’s philosophy and commitment to the community. He said it may be cliché but community policing is all about working in partnership with the citizens of the town and giving back through outreach.
Gragg said MPPD is blessed to have the opportunities they’re given within the town. He said having a career and being a part of the larger organization and town family has done him well over the last 30 years. He looks forward to retirement in the future and says that when that time comes he will still be actively involved in the community, just in a different capacity.