Tuesday morning, at 2:26 a.m., Mount Pleasant Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a multi-unit apartment building at 855 Sandlake Road. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire involving the rear of the structure and impinging on the attic space, according to MPFD.
A large diameter hose line was deployed to extinguish the majority of the exterior fire and crews quickly transitioned to an interior search for victims and fire suppression inside several units. Crews extinguished the fire after several hours, with salvage and overhaul operations continuing through 10 a.m., according to MPFD Chief Mike Mixon.
"All occupants were able to exit the building prior to our arrival and; fortunately, there were no injuries to the residents or the firefighters," Mixon said.
The investigation indicated that the origin was in the area of a first floor balcony. This incident affected four units in the building.