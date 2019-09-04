Major impacts expected for Southeast SC and GA
– Biggest Concerns Continue to Be:
• Storm Surge Inundation (coastal counties)
• Wind, Rainfall Flooding (especially I-95 eastward to the coast)
– Timing of the Strongest Impacts Expected Now through Thursday
• Confidence in Forecast Track is High, Some Deviations Still Possible
– A Small Wobble/Drift Closer to the Coast Still Possible, Especially for SC
– If Storm is Closer to the Coast: Impacts would be stronger and possibly extend further inland
– DO NOT focus on the exact forecast track
• Now is the Time to Take Shelter