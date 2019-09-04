Dorian

National Weather Service 5 p.m. update on Sept. 4.

 provided

Major impacts expected for Southeast SC and GA

– Biggest Concerns Continue to Be:

• Storm Surge Inundation (coastal counties)

• Wind, Rainfall Flooding (especially I-95 eastward to the coast)

– Timing of the Strongest Impacts Expected Now through Thursday

• Confidence in Forecast Track is High, Some Deviations Still Possible

– A Small Wobble/Drift Closer to the Coast Still Possible, Especially for SC

– If Storm is Closer to the Coast: Impacts would be stronger and possibly extend further inland

– DO NOT focus on the exact forecast track

• Now is the Time to Take Shelter