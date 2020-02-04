Interested farmers and food vendors are encouraged to submit applications for the 2020 Town of Mount Pleasant Farmers Market no later than Feb. 7. Applications can be found online at experiencemountpleasant.com. The market season runs April 7 through Sept. 29 and includes approximately 40 vendor spaces.
All applicants are required to read the market rules and regulations before submitting their application. The definition of farmer applicants and food vendors are explained in detail in these rules. Food trucks are not allowed at the market due to space limitations.
“The success of our market relies heavily on the professionalism of our farmers and vendors who are dedicated to bringing a wholesome, healthy, affordable, and fun market experience for our patrons. While we do not offer exclusivity to vendors, we always strive to deliver a diverse and balanced market,” said Farmers Market Manager Tracy Richter. “I urge all local farmers and food vendors to apply for the market and help us make our 23rd year the best one yet.”
The market manager and the Farmers Market Advisory Board review all applications and select all vendors. All vendors will be required to practice environmentally acceptable packaging as specified in Town of Mount Pleasant ordinance 18024. Details and FAQ’s for this ordinance are listed on tompsc.com.
For more information about the 2020 Farmers Market, or to download an application, visit experiencemountpleasant.com or email Richter at farmersmarket@tompsc.com.