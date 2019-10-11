At the Oct. 8 Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting, two ordinances were passed pertaining to the Patriots Annex development, located off Patriots Point Road.
Local developer Michael Bennett and Patriots Annex LLC representative James Wilson have spoken before the council over the last few months in negotiation of an amended building height map. At the October meeting, the town's Planning and Development Director Jeff Ulma showed a revised height plan map with a three-tiered approach for the approximately 30.32 acre portion of land located on Patriots Pint Road. The amended height plan showed the property split into three sections, with an 80-foot height restriction closest to Patriots Point Rd., moving to a 65 foot height restriction zone and down to a 50 foot height restriction zone as the property nears the Charleston Harbor.
Councilmember G.M. Whitley quickly moved to deny the height ordinance, followed by a second from councilmember Joe Bustos.
Whitley said she'd met with the developer and knows he cares about the town, that the vision of the project is beautiful and that Patriots Annex would bring many opportunities to the town. But she explained she could not support the request for an increase in height and wants the town to look at height restrictions in the future based on the number of stories in a building rather than height.
The motion to deny the ordinance failed with a 4-4 vote. Councilmembers Whitley, Bustos, Bob Brimmer and Mayor Will Haynie voted to deny the ordinance. Councilmembers Tom O'Rourke, Jim Owens, Gary Santos and Kevin Cunnane voted against denial and Kathy Landing wasn't present for the vote.
Cunnane made a motion that the council approve an amended height map of the tiered 80, 65 and 50-foot design as Ulma had presented. Santos made a second to pass the ordinance.
Bennett, the applicant for the project, spoke before the council. He explained he's been working on the project for some time since he was approached by Patriots Point nearly six or seven years ago. Bennett pleaded for a unanimous vote to approve the project, saying they have worked hard to do something the entire council would support.
"We always thought that 80 feet would quite frankly be okay and I think it was okay until it wasn't okay. I understand that things change and with the Medal of Honor (Museum) it really did change perceptions of height," Bennett said.
He explained the properties surrounding the Patriots Annex development are mostly zoned for 80 feet; including two hotels on one side, under the bridge and all the way over to Houston Northcutt Boulevard. Bennett said he has a big obligation to develop the 275 acres of land from the state of South Carolina in order to give them money to support their mission. Bennett said the area they are asking for the 80 feet height is only 3/5 of the 275 acres for the proposed Grand Patriot Hotel.
Bennett said they could have gone for low hanging fruit and put more residential units on the property, but the town discouraged him from doing so. He said they listened and are only putting 130 apartments at Patriots Annex and that they want to fulfill their obligation to the state, town and Patriots Point by doing the right thing and creating a beautiful space. He said the impact fees for the property are $9 million and estimated future property taxes to reach upwards of $8 million annually.
Bustos said that as someone who grew up in Mount Pleasant through the 50s and 60s that "the 80-foot buildings are ripping the soul out of Mount Pleasant." He explained he remembers when the town was a rural place and that they've taken leaps towards urban development. Bustos stated he understands everyone has to vote, but soon residents won't be able to see the harbor because of all the 80-foot buildings.
After arriving late, Landing was now present at the meeting and explained she felt the development would bring great jobs and necessary revenue to the town. She agreed with Bustos that they shouldn't block views, but said she didn't think someone lives on the other side of the hotel that is currently planned for the development.
The ordinance with the amended tiered height plan of 80, 65 and 50 feet passed 5-3. Councilmembers Bustos, Whitley and Haynie voted in dissent and Owens abstained from the vote without comment.
Council then passed a separate ordinance for adoption of the development agreement pertaining to the Patriots Annex by and between the town, the state, Patriots Point Development Authority and Patriots Annex LLC. Whitley amended the ordinance for final reading to include the Payment-in-Lieu-of-Taxes (PILOT) for consideration of the town providing all customary town services.
The PILOT Agreement would be calculated based on the appraised value of the real property and infrastructure, excluding the value of the land and the appraised value of business personal property using the applicable assessment ratio and a millage rate equal to the millage rate imposed by the town on taxable property within the town.
Haynie explained the PILOT Agreement is essentially the paperwork agreement that would govern how the development operates. The ordinance passed 8-1 with Bustos as the lone vote in dissent.