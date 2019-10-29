Starting Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 1 the project contractor will close the northern Park West Recreation Entrance for the installation of stormwater pipe. Traffic will be detoured to the southern Park West Recreation entrance (crosswalk entrance across from the Madison) during this time period.
The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Contact the Transportation Department at Transportation@tompsc.com or call 843-856-3080 with any questions or concerns.