Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) will begin the Pitt and Venning Utility Replacement Project on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Sections of Pitt Street, between Morrison Street and Venning Street, will be closed to through traffic with detours around the project area, from January through March. The purpose of the project is to replace wastewater, water and storm drain lines around the corridor.
Businesses will remain open, although portions of existing on-street parking will not be available during construction.
Drivers and pedestrians traveling in the project area are asked to be aware of equipment and crews, and to comply with traffic detours, control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information. The construction will take place during the day, as weather permits.
MPW will provide periodic updates as construction progress and continue to work with all affected business owners and residents in the impacted area.
Should you have any questions or need further information, please contact Bryan Brooks with MPW at (843) 884-971-7521 or at bbrooks@mpwonline.com