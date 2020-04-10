Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night, a small-engine aircraft operator was attempting to land at LRO (Mount Pleasant Airport) when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tower lost communication with the aircraft. Emergency crews responded to the area around 1 a.m. Friday and searched for the aircraft and/or wreckage until about 4 a.m. with negative results.
Rescue crews returned to the scene at daylight and located the downed aircraft in the woods just outside of the fence. Both persons on board were deceased.
Notification has been made to the FAA. Mount Pleasant Police and Fire Department are the local lead responding agencies.
This information was provided by Charleston County Aviation Authority. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.