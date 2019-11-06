Attention all canine customers and owners, the countdown until Charleston Animal Society’s (CAS) 2019 Paws in the Park pet walk is almost over. The 5K walk and run fundraiser for abandoned, sick and injured dogs will take place Nov. 16 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
The event has returned after eight years, since October 2011, in substitution of their annual Chili Cook-Off and Oyster Roast. CAS says their annual chili cook-off event will resume on Nov. 21, 2020 at the same location as the pet walk.
The pet walk not only benefits local rescue dogs, but provides an opportunity for pet owners to let their furry, four-legged friends strut around and socialize. There will also be food vendors, beer and wine, a kids zone and even a "gray muzzle zone" where senior dogs can enjoy themselves.
"It's critical that we support rescues at local shelters when we're considering adding another pet to our family," said Kay Hyman, CAS director of community engagement. "It means saving a life of one of our community's animals that otherwise will spend its life in shelters throughout our state."
This event brings an opportunity to raise money for Toby's Medical Fund, which CAS started nearly 10 years ago to treat the abused, sick and injured dogs in the Charleston area. Toby, who's since passed away, was a golden retriever mix who came to CAS a decade ago suffering chemical burns over a large portion of his body. Despite his dire condition, the medical team proceeded with weeks of intense treatment and he was quickly adopted by a new loving family.
CAS' goal is to raise approximately $400 for every dog to account for costs to get typical ailments in check and get them in shape for adoption. Each year, the society spends more than $500,000 treating the community’s abused, abandoned and injured animals.
With 90% of the Lowcountry's unwanted or abandoned animals being treated by Charleston Animal Society, the society is faced with a vast number of health issues ranging from heartworm positive dogs to severely injured or malnourished animals. With only 25% of the society's funding coming from government sources, they rely heavily on citizens' help with animals' medical expenses.
For those that can't physically participate, being a virtual walker is an option by forming a fundraising-only team. Participating sponsors include: City of North Charleston, The Rachael Ray Foundation, Crews Subaru, Fleet Feet Minero and Southern Eagle.
"It's sad to see these dogs that are maltreated or abandoned and if you are a family that is open to getting a pet in your the Charleston Animal Society takes care of them and they do a good job at giving out healthy pets that are needing a family," said Patrick Traverse, local sponsor and certified financial planner at MoneyCoach.
Traverse moved to Charleston in 2013 and opened MoneyCoach in 2016 and became a member of the Mount Pleasant Networking Group nonprofit for small business owners. As a sponsor, his company is contributing $750 to the cause.
He is also a former professional hockey player, where he played for nearly 20 seasons on five different NHL teams throughout 1993-2012. More significantly, he said he loves animals and owns a 10-year-old miniature schnauzer.
"Sometimes it's a lot better if you can just go over there and experience the love that they're ready to give and give it back," Traverse added.
To get involved, go to CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/petwalk. Early Bird Entry Fees are $40 for adults and $25 for children.