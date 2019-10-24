Residents of the Town of Awendaw, City of Isle of Palms and Town of McClellanville will also head to the polls on Nov. 5.
Awendaw
Robert Causey, Rodney Porcher, Sheila Powell and Allen Rioux have announced their bids for Awendaw Town Council.
Isle of Palms
Katrina Limbach, Scott Pierce, Kevin Popson, Phillip Pounds, Rusty Streetman and Jimmy Ward are the candidates running for Isle of Palms City Council.
Curtis Helfrich is running for Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission.
McClellanville
Rutledge B. Leland III is running unopposed for re-election for McClellanville mayor.
The four candidates running for McClellanville Council are Aaron Baldwin, Christopher Bates, Robert J. Gannon and Jim Scott.