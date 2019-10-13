Brenda Corley resides in North Mount Pleasant with her husband Mike. Both her adult daughters attended Mount Pleasant K-12 schools. Corley is the principal of Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
Corley grew up in Puerto Rico. After living in a different country and two other states, Texas and Florida, she admits to having “deep feelings of patriotism and appreciation for our nation, town and fellow Americans.”
Corley has been the principal of Oceanside Collegiate Academy since its inception in 2016. Prior to Oceanside, she served for five years as an assistant principal and administrator of the Ninth Grade Academy at Wando High School.
Corley earned a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Central Florida and holds two master’s degrees from The Citadel in school counseling and school leadership. She has taught, has counseled students and has led tri-county schools since 2002.
“My reason for running for public office is based on a personal want to give back to a community who has already given me and my family so much. I’m focused on putting residents and their needs first and making decisions based on a proactive approach to managing growth,” Corley said.