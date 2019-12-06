Local businessman David Herndon announced this week he's running for State House. Herndon says solving traffic congestion will be his top priority and vowing to push a reform agenda that includes term limits for lawmakers.
Herndon, a Republican and Daniel Island resident, will be a candidate in the June 2020 Republican primary for House District 99, which is currently represented by Nancy Mace.
Herndon will dedicate himself to reducing road and interstate congestion, he said, calling it the biggest challenge facing the area. “Unfortunately, our daily traffic jams are getting worse, not better, because rapid growth and development put thousands of extra cars on our streets every year. My absolute highest priority will be improving our roadways and solving our traffic problems."
He also wants to lead the fight for badly-needed efficiency and accountability reforms. But he believes real reform begins with enacting term limits for members of the Legislature.
In addition to fighting for a term limit law, Herndon would limit himself to no more than three terms in office.
He said other reform goals include tougher ethics laws to hold politicians accountable; streamlining agency operations to reduce waste; budget reform to ensure our most vital needs – such as public schools – always take priority over frivolous spending and “pet projects”; and transportation reform to ensure highway dollars are going where they’re most needed.
Herndon, who owns a pine straw and mulch installation and sales company, plans to emphasize his small business experience.
Herndon’s campaign slogan is “people over politics” – a theme he chose to reflect the style of public service he hopes to offer.
For more information contact HerndonGOP@yahoo.com.