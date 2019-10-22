The following list of Charleston County Board of Elections precincts and polling locations in the East Cooper area is in order by precinct, voting place and street.
- Awendaw, Awendaw Town Hall 6971 Doar Rd.
- Isle of Palms, 1A Isle of Palms City Hall 1207 Palm Blvd.
- Isle of Palms, 1B Isle of Palms Recreation 24 28th Ave.
- Isle of Palms, 1C Isle of Palms Recreation 24 28th Ave.
- McClellanville, Lincoln High School 714 Lincoln Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 01 Alhambra Hall 131 Middle St.
- Mount Pleasant, 02 Mount Pleasant, Municipal Complex 100 Ann Edwards Ln.
- Mount Pleasant, 03 Mount Pleasant, National Guard Armory 245 Mathis Ferry Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 04 Mount Pleasant, Municipal Complex 100 Ann Edwards Ln.
- Mount Pleasant, 05 Mount Pleasant, Municipal Complex 100 Ann Edwards Ln.
- Mount Pleasant, 06 Moultrie Middle School 645 Coleman Blvd.
- Mount Pleasant, 07 Moultrie Middle School 645 Coleman Blvd.
- Mount Pleasant, 08 Moultrie Middle School 645 Coleman Blvd.
- Mount Pleasant, 09 Moultrie Middle School 645 Coleman Blvd.
- Mount Pleasant, 10 East Cooper Montessori School 1120 Riffle Range Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 11 East Cooper Montessori School 1120 Riffle Range Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 12 East Cooper Montessori School 1120 Riffle Range Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 13 The Palms Of Mount Pleasant, 937 Bowman Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 14 Sweetgrass Village 601 Mathis Ferry Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 15 Mount Pleasant, National Guard Armory 245 Mathis Ferry Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 16 Mount Pleasant, National Guard Armory 245 Mathis Ferry Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 17 Seacoast Church 750 Long Point Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 18 Trident Academy 1455 Wakendaw Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 19 Trident Academy 1455 Wakendaw Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 20 East Cooper Montessori School 1120 Riffle Range Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 21 East Cooper Montessori School 1120 Riffle Range Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 22 Christ Church 2304 N Highway 17
- Mount Pleasant, 23 Christ Church 2304 N Highway 17
- Mount Pleasant, 24 Christ Church 2304 N Highway 17
- Mount Pleasant, 25 Seacoast Church 750 Long Point Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 26 R L Jones Recreation Center 391 Egypt Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 27 Belle Hall Elementary 385 Egypt Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 28 R L Jones Recreation Center 391 Egypt Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 29 R L Jones Recreation Center 391 Egypt Rd.
- Mount Pleasant, 30 Brickyard Community Center 1100 Brickyard Pkwy.
- Mount Pleasant, 31 Greater Goodwill AME Church 2818 N Highway 17
- Mount Pleasant, 32 Greater Goodwill AME Church 2818 N Highway 17
- Mount Pleasant, 33 Thomas C. Cario Middle School 3500 Thomas Cario Blvd.
- Mount Pleasant, 34 Greater Goodwill AME Church 2818 N Highway 17
- Mount Pleasant, 35 Mount Pleasant, Park West Rec Complex 1251 Park West Blvd, Ste 103
- Mount Pleasant, 36 Jennie Moore Elementary 2725 Bulrush Basket Ln.
- Mount Pleasant, 37 Eastbridge Presbyterian Church 1250 Lexington Dr.
- Mount Pleasant, 38 Palmetto Presbyterian Church 1720 Carolina Park Blvd.
- Mount Pleasant, 39 Palmetto Presbyterian Church 1720 Carolina Park Blvd.
- Sullivan’s Island, Sunrise Presbyterian Church 3222 Middle St.
Visit bit.ly/chsvotinglocations to see a full list and map of Charleston County Board of Elections precincts and polling locations.