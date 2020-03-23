Cheryl McMurry Kaynard announced she is running to fill the open South Carolina House of Representatives District 112 seat serving Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island.
“I'm running for District 112 because our quality of life here East of the Cooper is under assault from over-development. From traffic to schools to conservation, we need a representative who'll fight to make Columbia listen to us − our residents, our small businesses, our local leaders,” Kaynard stated.
An attorney, educator, business executive and former Chief Counsel to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in Washington, D.C., Kaynard has been a community college teacher, has practiced law, been the president of a venture capital investment fund and has been president/CEO of for-profit and non-profit corporations concerned with conservation and preservation.
“Nothing is more important than putting an absolute end to any notion or version of offshore drilling. The only answer to that topic is no. If our citizens give me the honor of representing District 112 in Columbia, I'll work to make sure that we have the authority and the resources we need to protect the quality of life that makes our area so special,” Kaynard added.
Kaynard serves as vice-chair of the WestEdge Foundation, Secretary of The Sherman House (an elderly independent living facility), Chair of Pavillon International, Inc., (a NC residential addiction treatment center), secretary of The North Carolina Arboretum, Secretary of the Bent Creek Institute and as trustee of the National Symphony Orchestra.
For more information about Kaynard, visit KaynardForHouse.com.