Chris Staubes announces his bid for the Republican nomination for South Carolina House District 99, covering Hanahan, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek. With no incumbent running, Staubes says he plans to bring what he has learned from his years in business and public service to make a difference in the Lowcountry.
"My platform focuses on three key issues of importance to our residents: infrastructure, education and integrity. Infrastructure because while the area has grown significantly in the past few decades, the infrastructure to support this growth has not. At least one key bridge has failed safety tests and roads are beyond capacity," Staubes said.
"We need to get beyond just fixing existing problems. We need to anticipate problems before they happen. Education is a key platform because children, regardless of zip code, need a quality education to be successful in the 21st century. Finally, integrity is a key issue because citizens can no longer afford to have politicians who put their interests and the interests of big business ahead of the will of the people," he added.
Staubes is the owner of the Staubes Law Firm and has over 20 years of experience assisting small and medium sized businesses locally. Additionally, Staubes serves as president of the Coastal Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America, overseeing all scout activity across Hanahan, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek. Prior to taking the helm of the Coastal Carolina Council, Staubes served as an elected member of the Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees (2014-18), where he was instrumental in building the new CCSD stadium for District 2 and securing the funding for the new Lucy Beckham High School. As President of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (2015-18), Staubes pushed the organization to new heights by anticipating and meeting the needs of area businesses. Under his leadership, the organization quadrupled in size, and the values he set have enabled the organization to be a strong and supportive community asset during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Republican Primary is June 9. Visit 2020Absentee.com to learn more about absentee voting. For more information visit VoteChrisStaubes.com.