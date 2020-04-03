Democrat Daniel Brownstein officially launched his campaign for the SC State House of Representatives District 112 seat on Monday, March 30.
With a passion for helping others and finding solutions, Brownstein pledges to be engaged and communicative with the residents in his district, which includes Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms.
“I am running to be a fresh voice in Columbia,” he said. “I will serve my district with the utmost integrity and work to solve the very real problems we are facing.”
He said that although many residents may not be focusing on local elections as they grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, the current situation only reaffirmed his desire to run for public office.
“We are used to hurricane scares that shut things down for a week or so, but I am concerned about how the disruption of losing an entire season is going to impact our workers and small businesses,” he said. “When this is all over and we are able to resume our daily lives, we need to make sure we aren’t leaving anyone behind.”
Brownstein, 38, works as marketing director for Richardson, Patrick, Westbrook and Brickman — a law firm based in Mount Pleasant that handles cases from around the country. He also sits on the Board of Directors for the nonprofit South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) and just completed his term on the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordination Council.
He lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife, Pamela, who works as a freelance writer and graphic designer, and his two children — Wolfe, 8, and Selah, 6 — who attend Whitesides Elementary School.
His educational background includes an MBA from the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business.
“I am ready to roll up my sleeves and show the rest of the state how we get things done in the Lowcountry,” he said.
For more information about Daniel Brownstein’s campaign, visit his website at www.danielbrownstein.com.