Mount Pleasant Town Council and Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission held their elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The unofficial results are now in.
The eight Town Council candidates running for four seats were Stephen Becker, Joe Bustos, Howard Chapman, Brenda Corley, Gary Davis, Laura Hyatt, Mike Lawrie and Jake Rambo.
Mount Pleasant Town Council (unofficial results)
Stephen Becker - 905 votes - 4.64%
Joe Bustos - 2,519 votes - 12.90%
Howard Chapman - 2,674 votes - 13.70%
Brenda Corley - 3,042 votes - 15.58%
Gary Davis - 1,800 votes - 9.22%
Laura Hyatt - 2,629 votes - 13.46%
Mike Lawrie - 1,978 votes - 10.13%
Jake Rambo - 3,338 votes - 17.10%
The four Waterworks Commission candidates running for two seats were Rick Crosby, Julian Hopkins, John Matthews and Linda Page.
Waterworks Commission (unofficial results)
Rick Crosby - 3,273 votes - 34.26%
Julian Hopkins - 2,332 votes - 24.41%
John Matthews - 1,470 votes - 15.39%
Linda Page - 2,437 votes - 25.51%
Official results will be updated when announced on Thursday Nov. 7.